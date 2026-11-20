MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Industry on Friday urged jewellers and consumers to remain vigilant following reports alleging the use of certain high-density metal alloys to artificially increase the weight of gold jewellery, while emphasising that there is no reason for panic.

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said it has brought the matter to the attention of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which is closely monitoring the issue and treating it with seriousness.

According to reports, concerns have been raised about the possible misuse of materials such as rhenium- and iridium-based alloys that could increase the weight of gold products without a corresponding increase in their purity.

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde said the jewellery industry and consumers should remain cautious but avoid drawing premature conclusions until investigations are completed.

He said jewellers must strengthen quality control procedures for gold sourced from manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers, while consumers should purchase jewellery from trusted retailers and insist on proper documentation.

Rokde advised buyers to verify hallmark details through the BIS Care application and obtain GST-compliant invoices for all purchases.

"The industry's primary responsibility remains protecting consumer confidence and ensuring transparency in gold transactions," he said.

The council added that any confirmed instances of adulteration or fraudulent practices should be dealt with firmly and that those found manufacturing, supplying or using such materials for deceptive purposes should face strict regulatory action.

GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta said the domestic jewellery industry has built its reputation on trust, product quality and transparency and isolated reports should not undermine consumer confidence in the sector.

He called on jewellers to ensure full compliance with BIS hallmarking standards and maintain robust internal quality assurance systems.

The industry body also said it would continue to work with BIS and other stakeholders to safeguard consumer interests and uphold purity standards across the gold jewellery market.

In addition, GJC also appealed to consumers and trade participants to report any suspected cases of adulteration or malpractice either to the council or directly to BIS to facilitate prompt investigation and corrective action.

Representing more than six lakh businesses across the gems and jewellery value chain, GJC said maintaining confidence in hallmarked gold remains a priority for the industry and regulatory authorities alike.