MENAFN - IANS) Kasaragod, Nov 20 (IANS) For Kerala Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan, Friday's visit to the historic Edneer Mutt in Kasaragod was more than a spiritual encounter. It was an opportunity to step into a place whose legacy is deeply woven into India's constitutional history and the protection of its democratic values.

The eight century old mutt is not just a centre of Advaita Vedanta and spiritual learning, it occupies a unique place in the country's history because of its former head, the late Kesavananda Bharati, whose legal battle against the Kerala government eventually led to one of the most consequential judgments delivered by the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Satheesan, who began his day at the mutt, was received by its present spiritual head, Sri Sri Sachidananda Bharati.

The Chief Minister later took to social media to share his thoughts on the visit, describing it as a memorable experience.

"Beyond its spiritual significance, Edneer Mutt holds a special place in India's constitutional history," he wrote, recalling how the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case established the Basic Structure Doctrine, a defining principle that continues to safeguard the fundamental values of Indian democracy.

The case, which began as a challenge to provisions of the Kerala Land Reforms Act affecting the mutt's property, grew into a historic battle over the extent of Parliament's power to amend the Constitution.

On April 24, 1973, a 13 judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, in a narrow 7-6 verdict, ruled that Parliament could amend the Constitution but could not destroy its basic structure.

The judgment remains a cornerstone of Indian constitutional jurisprudence, protecting the essential character of the Constitution, including democracy, secularism, federalism and the independence of the judiciary.

In his post, Chief Minister Satheesan also acknowledged the mutt's contribution to education and cultural patronage over eight centuries, saying its legacy had made an enduring contribution to Kerala's spiritual and cultural life.

He said he was deeply touched by the hospitality extended by the present head of the institution.

The visit brought together two remarkable dimensions of the Edneer Mutt's legacy, its enduring spiritual traditions and its extraordinary contribution to the constitutional history of the world's largest democracy.