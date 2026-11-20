MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has sought a response from the state government on the redevelopment of the famous Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh district. The court sought to know when the Detailed Project Report (DPR), worth Rs 102 crore, will be approved and implemented.

A division bench headed by Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while hearing the matter on Friday, directed the state authorities to specify the timeline for approving the redevelopment plan and to inform the court about the steps taken so far.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner was present during the hearing. The Tourism Department Secretary filed an affidavit and was granted exemption from personal appearance before the court.

The affidavit stated that 183 shopkeepers displaced from the temple premises had been identified for rehabilitation.

However, the court questioned this figure since the Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner had earlier informed the bench that the number of affected shopkeepers was 254.

The court directed the Tourism Secretary to explain the discrepancy between the two figures.

According to the affidavit, funds for the temple redevelopment project are proposed to be mobilised through the Jharkhand Contingency Fund, the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions.

The court sought details on the progress of the funding plan and the timeframe for DPR approval.

The next hearing has been fixed on December 3. The court has directed the Tourism Secretary, the Managing Director of the Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation, and the Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner to remain present on that date.

The matter arises from a contempt petition filed by Sanjeev Kumar Singh alleging non-compliance with the High Court's August 11, 2023 order related to the beautification and development of the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple complex.

The order directed the state government, the Tourism Department, the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation, and the district administration to undertake measures such as construction of permanent bathing ghats, changing rooms, toilets, drinking water and medical facilities, improved lighting, removal of encroachments, and widening of the Bhairavi River.

The petitioner has also raised concerns over inadequate safety measures along the riverbank, claiming that several lives have been lost due to the lack of proper safeguards.

He argued that compliance with the court's directions would significantly improve safety and amenities for devotees and tourists visiting the temple.