Government is urged to provide free meals in schools across the Karamoja sub-region with reports that learners are walking long distances on empty stomachs, due to the prolonged drought and food crisis.

Presenting the report of the Committee on Presidential Affairs on famine and food insecurity in Karamoja, the Chairperson, Hon. Martin Mapenduzi said that school feeding will help keep children enrolled especially at secondary level where enrolment is low and meals are not provided.

“Feeding a child in school is not charity; it is the surest way to keep children in Karamoja in school and to end the cycle in which today's hungry pupils become tomorrow's relief recipients,” Mapenduzi said.

The report revealed that students walk long distances to schools because a number of communities lack a single school citing Kaabong District with 53 parishes but no single school.

The report further indicates that inaccurate household data affected many families in Karamoja that were excluded from the recent relief food distribution.

Due to the prolonged drought, the committee reported that the recent relief food distribution was simply 'a drop in the ocean'.

“The Office of the Prime Minister distributed 20kg of posho and 10kg of beans to each of the 313,987 registered households across Karamoja's nine districts. Local leaders told the committee that the ration could feed a family of six for about two weeks,” Mapenduzi said.

MPs recommended OPM to work with district disaster committees to identify households that missed out and plan relief until the next harvest expected in June 2027.

The legislators on the committee also questioned why Shs5 billion of the Shs45 billion meant for relief, remained unspent.

Mapenduzi added that Shs8.7 billion was spent on 106 valley tanks and Shs45 billion on five dams, yet none was functional while others were non-existent.

MPs recommended a value-for-money audit of the dams by the end of the financial year and funding to desilt existing facilities before the 2027 rains.

The Shadow Minister for Presidency, Hon. Harriet Nakwede presented a minority report, dissenting from the committee recommendation that the construction of dams is the core remedy for drought and food crisis.

Nakwede proposed that before any funds are released to Karamoja, a value for money audit should be conducted on all projects implemented in the region.

“The issue in Karamoja is not only the dams, but it is with all programmes implemented. We want a forensic value for money audit and a socio-economic audit before funds for the new Karamoja development framework are released,” Nakwede said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.