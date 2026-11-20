On November 19, Ambassador Gao Wenqi attended the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Xiangtan University and University of Rwanda. Also present were Dr. Raymond Ndikumana, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Strategic Planning and Administration of University of Rwanda, Prof. Xu Junke, Vice President of the Chinese Society of International Law, Prof. Li Shichun, Principal of Xiangtan University Law School, among other experts and scholars.

Ambassador Gao noted that the signing of the cooperation MoU between Xiangtan University and the University of Rwanda represents a valuable exploration of exchanges and cooperation between higher education institutions of both countries. He encouraged both sides to take the opportunities of the 55th anniversary of China-Rwanda diplomatic relations and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchangesto fully implement the MoU, and support the high-quality development of China-Rwanda comprehensive strategic partnership. China and Rwanda share many commonalities in their rule-of-law concepts and practices welcomes Rwanda to join the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) and contribute Rwandan wisdom to global governance.

Dr. Ndikumana expressed readiness to work with the Chinese side to implement the MoU effectively, achieve more practical outcomes, and contribute to academic and educational exchanges and cooperation between Rwanda and China.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.