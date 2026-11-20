MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Friday, extending gains for the second consecutive session as banking and financial stocks led the rally on expectations of improving foreign institutional investor (FII) flows.

The Sensex surged 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to close at 83,919.71, while the Nifty advanced 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to settle at 25,800.60.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the index is now approaching the crucial 25,800 resistance zone, and a decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above this level will be essential to extend the ongoing momentum towards the 26,000 mark.

"On the downside, 25,700–25,600 is likely to act as the immediate support zone, followed by 25,500, which had repeatedly acted as a resistance hurdle in previous sessions," analysts noted.

Market sentiment remained upbeat as investors increased exposure to banking shares amid signs of a revival in foreign fund inflows, helping the key indices maintain upward momentum through the trading session.

Among the Nifty constituents, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Axis Bank and Max Healthcare Institute emerged as the top gainers, supporting the benchmark's advance.

The rally, however, was relatively muted in the broader market. The Nifty MidCap 100 index rose 0.66 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index slipped 0.13 per cent.

Sectorally, financial counters dominated the market's gains. The Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices outperformed the broader market.

In contrast, the Nifty Media index ended as the worst-performing sectoral gauge, facing selling pressure even as the broader market remained firmly in positive territory.

Experts said that the day's gains marked a continuation of the market's recent recovery trend, with banking stocks remaining at the forefront of investor buying amid improving sentiment toward foreign capital flows into domestic equities.

"The sharp rebound from October's lows has thinned the valuation cushion making the ground challenging. While the December rate hike may be priced in, however uncertainty in global inflation and fed monetary outlook for 2027, could make FIIs inflows more calculative while moving ahead towards the policy," analysts noted.

Meanwhile, the rupee climbed past the 93 mark on Friday, touching a seven-month high near 92.84 against the dollar by afternoon.

"Going ahead, sustained FII inflows and positive domestic market sentiment could keep the rupee on a firm trajectory, with a near-term trading range of 92.25–93.00," market experts noted.