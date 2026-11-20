Airbnb has recreated the iconic Raichand Mansion from K3G in Mumbai, offering a free 2-hour tour from Dec 1–6, 2026. Only 180 spots are available, with bookings opening Nov 23 at 12 PM IST.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but make it homey! Airbnb has joined hands with Dharma Productions and has built the iconic Raichand Mansion from the film, available for a grand experience. Yes, you read that right. Movie fans can now step into the legendary Bollywood universe of Pooh and Laddoo entirely for free. This also marks the 25 years of celebration of the Blockburger family drama.

Director Karan Johar defined early 2000s Hindi cinema with his 2001 mega-hit. Now, fans get a rare chance to walk through that iconic world. Titled "At Home with the Raichands," the limited-edition walkthrough opens in Mumbai for six days, running from December 1 to December 6, 2026. Visitors can step directly into the extravagant aesthetic that shaped an entire era of Hindi films.

Zero rupees! Yes, you read that right. You don't need to pay any money for the two-hour guided tour inside the house. Registration costs nothing at all. But those coming outside of Mumbai will have to pay for their own tickets. November 23, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST is when booking requests open exclusively on Airbnb's dedicated page. There are a total of 180 spots. Each booking covers one primary guest alongside a companion. The service will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can step in Pooh's glam closet; there's a big view of the grander stir case, massive family portraits, a giant sofa, and rusty yet aesthetic luxury home decor pieces, just like the movie.

The Y2K-themed wardrobe showcases Kareena Kapoor Khan's signature style, featuring metallic accents, statement crop tops, and bright pink decor. The study room has all of their family elements and iconic props from the film.