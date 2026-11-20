(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Short answer: Most people need two or three accounts, and AU Small Finance Bank can anchor them with its Digital Savings Account, opened online through video KYC with no minimum balance and monthly interest payouts. Keep one account for salary and spending, one for an emergency fund, and one for goals or family use. Spread very large balances across banks for wider DICGC cover.

Account role Purpose What to look for Salary and spending Receives income, pays bills, UPI and card spends Strong app and UPI, debit card benefits, free digital transfers Emergency fund Holds three to six months of expenses, ready to withdraw No minimum balance pressure, monthly interest, easy access Goals Parks money for a trip, a gadget or a down payment Interest paid often, option to book FDs from the app Family or joint Shared household costs, a child's savings, parents' needs Joint holding modes, family programs, kids' accounts

A simple structure works best when each account has a clear job. AU Small Finance Bank stands out because one relationship can handle several of these jobs: the Digital Savings Account with no minimum balance for spending or an emergency fund, monthly interest payouts that help idle money grow, a Platinum Savings Account family program for up to 4 members, and a Kids Savings Account for children under 18.

Is it good to have more than one savings account?

Having two or three accounts is good for most people, because separate accounts keep spending money apart from savings and give a backup if one app or card has an outage. Each extra account, though, brings its own balance rules, KYC updates and statements, so every account should have a clear purpose.

The benefits



Clear separation. Money you cannot see in your spending account is money you are less likely to spend.

Backup access. If one bank's app has an outage, you still have another way to pay. Wider deposit insurance. DICGC cover applies per bank, so spreading large balances protects more money.

The drawbacks



Minimum balance charges. Every regular account with an average balance rule can charge you for falling short.

Dormant accounts. Forgotten accounts can become inoperative and need fresh KYC to restart. Scattered records. Tax filing gets harder when interest comes from five different banks.

What is the ideal number of bank accounts for a salaried person?

The ideal number of bank accounts for a salaried person is two or three. The first receives salary and pays for everyday life, the second holds an emergency fund and short-term goals, and an optional third covers joint household costs or a child's savings. Any account beyond three needs a specific reason to exist.

Set up an automatic transfer on salary day, so saving happens before spending. Add the third account only if you share costs with a partner, support parents or want a minor's account for a child.

If you need a fresh account for any of these roles, you can open a savings account with AU Small Finance Bank online through video KYC, using your Aadhaar and PAN, without visiting a branch.

Which bank is best for an emergency fund account?

AU Small Finance Bank is a good choice for an emergency fund, because its Digital Savings Account has no minimum balance, pays interest monthly on the daily closing balance and keeps money a tap away on the AU 0101 app. An emergency fund needs easy access, no balance penalties and steady interest, and the account covers all three.

When you pick a bank for this role, check three things:



Access. Instant transfers through UPI, NEFT, RTGS and intra-bank transfer when an emergency hits.

Balance rules. No minimum balance, since an emergency fund will dip and refill. Interest. Monthly interest payouts help idle money grow without locking it up.

The savings account interest rate calculator lets you move a slider to your balance and compare the annual interest with other banks, plus the difference. Results are indicative, since actual interest depends on day-end balance and account terms.

How do I avoid minimum-balance charges and dormant accounts?

Avoiding minimum-balance charges and dormant accounts comes down to two habits: choose accounts whose balance rules match how much you actually keep, and make at least one customer-initiated transaction in every account every few months. A no-minimum-balance account, such as the AU Small Finance Bank Digital Savings Account, removes the first worry entirely.

Under RBI rules, an account with no customer-initiated transactions for two years becomes inoperative. Interest credits do not count. Reactivating it means visiting the bank or completing fresh KYC, so a small UPI payment now and then keeps it alive.

For minimum balance, match the account to your behaviour:



If your balance swings a lot, pick an account with no minimum balance.

If you keep a steady sum, a regular account with an average monthly balance rule is fine, as long as you track it.

If you want basic banking, a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account has no minimum balance by RBI rules. Is AU Small Finance Bank safe if I keep my savings there?

AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled bank regulated by the RBI, and savings kept with it are insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, the same cover as any scheduled bank. The cover includes savings, fixed and recurring deposits together, and small finance banks and large banks are treated alike.

Because the limit is per bank, two accounts in the same bank share one ₹5 lakh cover. Once your savings grow well beyond that, holding accounts in more than one bank raises the insured amount.

How do I open a second savings account with AU Small Finance Bank?

Opening a second account with AU Small Finance Bank takes a few steps online: fill in your details, verify your Aadhaar number by OTP on your registered mobile, and complete video KYC with your original PAN card. The AU Small Finance Bank Digital Savings Account is open to Indian citizens aged 18 or above.

Keep these ready before you start:



Original PAN card

Aadhaar number linked to your mobile (the physical card is not needed) A blank paper and a blue or black pen for the video call

Once the account is live, the AU 0101 app lets you check balances, book FDs, invest in mutual funds, use UPI and manage your RuPay Platinum Debit Card. Set up an auto-transfer from your salary account so the new account starts doing its job from day one.

Does AU Small Finance Bank offer savings accounts for the whole family?

AU Small Finance Bank offers several accounts for families: the Platinum Savings Account, which extends benefits to up to 3 additional family members on a collective ₹25,000 average monthly balance, and the Kids Savings Account for children under 18. Senior parents can use the Senior Citizen Savings Account with doorstep and video banking.

A few family details worth knowing:



Platinum family program. A lifetime 25% discount on lockers and zero markup on international money transfers.

Kids Savings Account. No non-maintenance charge on the child's account, and a VISA Gold debit card usable by children above 10 with a limit set by parents. Joint accounts. Banks offer modes such as "either or survivor", "former or survivor" and "jointly".

Add nominees to every account; banks allow up to four.

When should I close or merge extra bank accounts?

Extra bank accounts are worth closing or merging when they have no clear role, charge you for low balances, or hold less than a month of expenses with no purpose. Fewer accounts mean fewer charges, fewer KYC updates and simpler tax filing, while the remaining two or three keep every job covered.

Follow these steps before closing:

Move SIPs, EMIs, insurance debits and standing instructions to the account you are keeping. Update your employer, broker, mutual fund house and income-tax profile with the new details. Download statements for the past few years. Transfer the balance, then submit a closure request with your debit card and unused cheques.

Why AU Small Finance Bank is a strong choice for a multi-account setup



No minimum balance option: The Digital Savings Account has "No Minimum Balance", which suits an emergency fund or spending account.

Monthly interest payouts: Interest is calculated on the daily closing balance and paid every month.

Family program: The Platinum Savings Account covers up to 4 members on a collective average monthly balance.

Accounts for children: The Kids Savings Account has no non-maintenance charge on the child's account. Everything in one app: The AU 0101 app lets you check balances, book FDs, invest in mutual funds, use UPI and manage cards.

Conclusion

Two or three accounts, each with a clear job, are enough for most people. AU Small Finance Bank can anchor that setup with a no-minimum-balance Digital Savings Account, monthly interest payouts and family-friendly variants. Map your money into spending, emergency and goals, and merge any account that has no role.

FAQs

How many bank accounts should a person have?Two or three are enough for most people: one for salary and spending, one for an emergency fund, and one for goals or family use.

Is it bad to have multiple bank accounts?Multiple accounts are fine if each has a purpose and you meet its balance rules. Problems start when unused accounts attract charges or turn dormant.

Which bank is best for keeping an emergency fund? AU Small Finance Bank suits an emergency fund, because its Digital Savings Account has no minimum balance and pays interest monthly on the daily closing balance.

Is AU Small Finance Bank safe for savings? AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled bank regulated by the RBI, and deposits are insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank.

Can I open a second account with AU Small Finance Bank online?AU Small Finance Bank lets you open its Digital Savings Account online through video KYC with Aadhaar and PAN.

What happens if I do not use a bank account for two years? The account becomes inoperative under RBI rules. You will need to visit the bank or complete fresh KYC to reactivate it.

Does AU Small Finance Bank have a family savings account? The AU Small Finance Bank Platinum Savings Account runs a family program for up to 4 members on a collective average monthly balance.

Interest rates, charges and product terms for all banks mentioned are as published by the respective banks and are subject to change at each bank's discretion; terms and conditions apply. Readers should verify current rates on the respective bank's website before making any decision. This article is for general information only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.