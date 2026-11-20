The KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express reportedly topped India's train earnings chart in 2022-23, earning Rs 176.07 crore. It carried 5,09,510 passengers between Delhi and Bengaluru during the financial year.

Indian Railways earns revenue primarily through passenger transportation and freight operations. While millions of people travel by train every day, the transportation of goods is an equally important source of income.



Passenger tickets contribute to railway revenue.

Freight transportation generates a substantial share of earnings.

In FY 2022–23, passenger earnings stood at Rs 63,416.85 crore. Goods transportation generated Rs 1,60,158 crore during the same period.

Vande Bharat and Shatabdi Express are among India's well-known premium train services. They attract passengers with faster journeys, comfortable seating and modern facilities.

However, a train's popularity does not automatically make it the highest revenue generator.



Passenger numbers influence a train's total earnings.

Ticket fares and occupancy also affect revenue.

Long-distance services can generate substantial ticket income. Premium trains such as Rajdhani Express have a significant presence in the reported earnings rankings.

The KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express emerged as the highest-earning train in the reported FY 2022–23 figures.



It connects Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi with KSR Bengaluru City Junction.

The train operates as Train No. 22692 from Delhi to Bengaluru.

It generated Rs 1,76,06,66,339 in revenue during FY 2022–23. This amounts to approximately Rs 176.07 crore.

Passenger demand was another important factor behind the train's reported earnings.



A total of 5,09,510 passengers travelled on the KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express during FY 2022–23.

The train connects two major Indian cities, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Its long-distance route serves passengers travelling between northern and southern India. Passenger revenue from the service reached Rs 176.07 crore during the financial year.

The KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express was not the only Rajdhani service to record substantial earnings.

Other trains connecting Delhi with major cities also featured prominently in the reported FY 2022–23 figures.



Sealdah Rajdhani Express carried 5,09,164 passengers and earned approximately Rs 128.82 crore.

Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani services also featured among the leading revenue generators.

Mumbai Tejas Rajdhani Express reportedly earned around Rs 122 crore. These figures highlight the importance of long-distance premium services in passenger revenue.