A suspected extramarital relationship has emerged as the alleged motive behind the murder of Pune airport employee Varsha Turkar in Maharashtra. Police claim her friend Nitesh Aggarwal's wife Mona plotted the killing and arranged Rs 13 lakh contract.

A suspected extramarital relationship allegedly led to the murder of a 35-year-old airline employee, with police uncovering a Rs 13 lakh contract killing plot allegedly masterminded by the wife of the woman's close friend.

Maharashtra Police have arrested four people, including Mona Aggarwal, 41, the wife of realtor Nitesh Aggarwal, 42, in connection with the murder of Varsha Turkar. Two other alleged shooters are still absconding.

Varsha Turkar, 35, worked at IndiGo's ticket counter at Pune airport. She lived in Dhanori, Pune, with her family and married in 2024. The couple had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Originally from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, Varsha had travelled to her maternal home with her daughter to celebrate Diwali when she was murdered in Gondia on November 14.

Police said Mona allegedly planned the murder because she suspected her husband of having a relationship with Varsha and feared that it could eventually lead to a divorce.

According to investigators, Mona allegedly approached her neighbour, Kunal Kumbhalkar, 31, a businessman, to arrange Varsha's murder. Kunal then contacted alleged gangster Shahrukh Pathan and paid him Rs 13 lakh to organise the killing.

Shahrukh allegedly assigned the contract to three local youths from Sanjaynagar Muri in Gondia: Imran Karim Sheikh, 26, Naylan Sheikh and Krish Raut.

Police said the three assailants followed Varsha and Nitesh when they travelled to the Bondarani forests. The couple had reportedly gone there for an outing near the Wainganga river, close to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

When their car stopped near a Shiva temple, the three masked attackers allegedly approached them on a motorcycle and stabbed Varsha multiple times. She died at the spot, while Nitesh was the sole eyewitness to the attack.

One of the crucial findings in the investigation was the alleged use of the car's tracking system to locate the couple.

According to Gondia Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre, Nitesh's car was registered in Mona's name. The accused allegedly used the vehicle's iConnect application ID and password to access its live GPS location and track the couple's movements.

This allowed the attackers to follow the car and identify the location where they could carry out the murder.

Police formed multiple teams to investigate the murder and examined CCTV footage from cameras installed across Bondarani, Tiroda, Khairlanji, Varashivni and Gondia.

Investigators also analysed mobile phone surveillance, call detail records and vehicle movement data to identify those involved.

The investigation led police to Imran Sheikh, a history-sheeter from Sanjaynagar Muri. He was taken into custody on November 19 and allegedly confessed to the murder plot, following which the police traced the other accused.

Four people, including Mona, Kunal, Shahrukh and Imran, have been arrested. Naylan Sheikh and Krish Raut remain absconding.

The investigation is continuing to establish the individual roles of all those allegedly involved in the contract killing.