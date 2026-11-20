MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of the “Week of Azerbaijani Culture: Literature and Art” currently taking place in the Kashkadarya Region of Uzbekistan, the Shah Ismayil Khatai Center for the Azerbaijani Language and Literary Heritage was inaugurated at the Shakhrisabz State Pedagogical Institute. In addition, the institute hosted an academic roundtable on the topic “The Legacy of Shah Ismail Khatai and Amir Timur in Azerbaijani-Uzbek Relations.”

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, the center was established as part of a project by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan. The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from the fields of science, education, and culture; the institute's faculty; and members of the public.

The purpose of establishing the center, named after the outstanding 16th-century statesman and poet Shah Ismayil Khatai, is to contribute to the promotion of the Azerbaijani language, literature, history, and rich cultural heritage at the international level, to increase students' and young people's interest in this heritage, and to strengthen scientific and cultural ties between the two countries.

The center's exhibition features information about the life, work, and literary and political activities of Shah Ismayil Khatai, portraits of Azerbaijani thinkers, materials reflecting their legacy, as well as books published as part of the Cultural Center's project, and various souvenirs. In addition to broadening visitors' knowledge of Azerbaijani literature and culture, as well as its outstanding representatives of the national and spiritual heritage, the exhibition will provide students with an opportunity to study this field in greater depth and conduct independent research.

Speaking at the roundtable, Sherzod Buriyev, the hokim (head of administration) of the city of Shakhrisabz, highlighted the contribution of the events held as part of Literature and Arts Week to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and the strengthening of mutual understanding between the two nations, and wished the participants success.

Mash'al Saidov, rector of the Shakhrisabz State Pedagogical Institute, in turn, noted the significance of the event in terms of strengthening scientific and cultural ties between the two countries and expanding the exchange of views among scholars and researchers. According to him, the joint discussion of the legacy of Shah Ismayil Khatai and Amir Timur creates conditions for a deeper study of the peoples' shared historical and cultural values, the transmission of this legacy to future generations, and the development of scientific cooperation.

Akif Marifli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan and a Ph.D. in History, highlighted the relevance of the roundtable's topic in terms of studying the historical and cultural ties between the two countries. Speaking about the role of Shah Ismail Khatai and Amir Timur in the history of statehood, he noted that their contributions to science, culture, and the arts have also left an important mark on history.

Akif Marifli emphasized that the patronage extended to artists and cultural figures at the courts of both rulers played an important role in enriching the cultural life and artistic scene of that period.

At the roundtable, presentations were given by the head of the “History of Azerbaijan in the 15th–18th Centuries” department of the A.A. Bakikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NANA), Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Tofik Najafli; the institute's leading research fellow, Doctor of Philosophy in History, Associate Professor Ahmad Guliyev; Feruza Kanoatova, Associate Professor at the Shakhrisabz State Pedagogical Institute and Candidate of Philosophical Sciences; and Salimakhon Eshonova, Head of the Department of Classical Eastern Literature at the Abu Rayhan Biruni Institute of Oriental Studies, Candidate of Philological Sciences and Associate Professor.

The presentations discussed the significance of the legacy of Shah Ismayil Khatai and Amir Timur in the history of statehood, literature, and culture; Khatai's place in divan literature; the influence of historical figures on traditions of statehood; as well as the historically established cultural and diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.