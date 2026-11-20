MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's agricultural exports have doubled over the past seven years, approaching $7 billion, while food production has increased by 28%, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, according to the president's press service.

He made the remarks while addressing the Third Forum of Agricultural Workers of Kazakhstan.

"Over the past seven years, we have achieved significant progress in agriculture. Food production has increased by 28%. A total of 1,630 investment projects worth 2.7 trillion tenge (approximately $6.02 billion) have been launched. Agricultural exports have doubled, approaching $7 billion. The share of processed products in exports has reached 52%," Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan had conducted its first national agricultural census in 20 years last year, using digital technologies.

"As a result, we managed to collect comprehensive and accurate data reflecting the actual state of affairs in agriculture. Overall, our country's agricultural potential is high. Our main task is to make effective use of the available opportunities and promptly begin active work," the president said.

Tokayev also praised agricultural workers for their contribution to rural development and the country's overall prosperity.

"As you know, agricultural workers today make a significant contribution to the development of rural areas and the prosperity of the entire country. You are worthy successors to the work of your ancestors and are increasing the well-being of our people through your labour. Despite unfavourable weather conditions, this year we have managed to replenish the country's food reserves. During the autumn harvesting campaign, Kazakhstan collected 24.5 million tons of agricultural crops. A rich harvest is a guarantee of prosperity in every household and abundance on every table. I express my gratitude to farmers and everyone working in agriculture," he said.

The currency conversion is based on the official exchange rate of $1 = 448.72 tenge as of November 20, 2026.