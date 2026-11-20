MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 1.87 trillion soms ($21.34 billion) in January–October 2026, increasing by 10.5% in real terms compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The pace of economic growth accelerated from the 9.6% recorded in January–October 2025, supported by positive dynamics and balanced development across all key sectors of the economy.

The construction sector recorded the strongest growth among the main economic activities, with gross output increasing by 61.5% to 450.3 billion soms ($5.15 billion). The expansion was driven by the implementation of major infrastructure, social, and production projects, as well as increased housing construction, which also stimulated activity in related industries.

The services sector, which accounts for 48.9% of GDP, expanded by 6.3% (6.4% in gross output terms to 1.43 trillion soms, or $16.35 billion), supported by stable domestic consumer demand and increased business activity.

Industrial production increased by 5.1% (5.2% in gross output terms to 770.9 billion soms, or $8.82 billion), reflecting stronger domestic production capacity and the expansion of import-substitution facilities. Agriculture recorded growth of 4.7% to 453.3 billion soms ($5.18 billion), supported by timely government support measures, large-scale agricultural machinery leasing programs, and stable livestock production.

In terms of nominal GDP structure, goods-producing industries accounted for 36% of GDP, compared with 48.9% for services-producing industries.