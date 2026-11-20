MENAFN - EIN Presswire) What playbook should insurers follow when moving to cloud-native platforms

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Melbourne O'Banion, CEO and co-founder of Bestow, a life and annuity platform, talks about why putting off legacy system modernization comes at a significant opportunity cost for insurers, and how a carefully planned approach can help them reduce technical debt, unlock growth opportunities, and free up resources for innovation. The insurance industry has accumulated decades of technical debt, with overlapping systems, fragmented vendor relationships, and manual processes becoming deeply embedded in day-to-day operations. As maintenance costs consume an increasing share of budgets and engineering capacity, insurers risk losing their competitive edge to more agile players.Successful modernization starts with executive leadership. CEOs must make it a company-wide priority, backed by a clear vision and an executive mandate. The business case should present modernization as both a cost-cutting exercise and a growth opportunity, demonstrating how modern platforms can accelerate product launches, expand distribution, and improve operational efficiency. Insurers should prioritize flexible, end-to-end platforms, consolidate fragmented point solutions and vendor relationships, and begin by launching new business operations on a digital platform enabling flexibility. They can then carefully migrate existing policy portfolios to cloud-native infrastructure without disrupting policyholder services or payments. Bringing data together also creates opportunities to deploy AI and generate insights across previously disconnected systems. Modernization should also include a plan to redeploy people freed from maintaining legacy infrastructure toward building new products and capabilities.To learn more about how to modernize your legacy systems with the least disruption to your business operation, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About BestowFounded in 2017 by Melbourne O'Banion and Jonathan Abelmann, Bestow is the leading platform powering the life insurance and annuity industry. Designed to scale seamlessly, Bestow's modular architecture supports carriers across the entire policy lifecycle, from digital new business through modern policy administration. Bestow is trusted by top carriers, including Nationwide, Transamerica, USAA, Sammons Financial Group, and more. The company is backed by leading investors, including Goldman Sachs, Valar Ventures and Smith Point Capital.For more information, visit bestow

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Business Reporter: The opportunity cost of keeping legacy systems News Provided By Business Reporter November 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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