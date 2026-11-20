The Wizard's Tower is a dark fantasy featuring a powerful wizard and princess.

Dark secrets and unthinkable fates await a Princess and a powerful Wizard as they rush across a world only now beginning to settle in the aftermath of war.

- Diane Lilli, PublisherMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rebel Books Press, the Indie woman-owned publishing house since 2021, announces the debut of The Wizard 's Tower by Fred Michael Miller, 26. The novel is now available in bookstores and as eBooks nationally, plus in EU, CA, UK, and globally.The Wizard's Tower, published by Rebel Books Press, marks the publication of the publisher's top selling GenZ novelist, Fred Michael Miller, and is the second fantasy novel shared by a Gen Z voice to all audiences.A runaway Princess looking to escape an arranged marriage. A peculiar Wizard trying to keep his head after being sentenced to death. A chance encounter in an abandoned tower sets them both on a journey that could change their world forever. Or destroy it. Whichever comes first.Princess Shireen and the powerful Wizard Frank set out on a quest to recover lost magic artifacts, settle old scores, and if they can, outrun destiny itself.But there is more at stake than either of them realizes. Dark secrets and unthinkable fates await them both as they rush across a world that is only now beginning to settle in the aftermath of war.The Wizard's Tower is available wherever books are sold.To learn more, visit RebelBooksPress.For signings, readings or other events, email....About author Fred Michael MillerFred Michael Miller left his career to focus on his first novel, The Immortal Game, a fast-paced, top-selling thriller; horrific yet comic dark fantasy. The author, who lives in McKinney Texas is happy to announce the publication of his second dark fantasy novel, The Wizard's Tower.About Rebel Books Press, LLCFounded by an author and journalist, Rebel Books Press publishes books that are available for sale in over 40,000 stores such as Barnes and Noble, Books A Million, etc in print and digital platforms such as Amazon, Kindle, etc., in the US and globablly.

Diane Lilli

Rebel Books Press, LLC

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Rebel Books Press Announces Publication of The Wizard's Tower by Michael Miller News Provided By Diane Lilli, Rebel Books Press, LLC November 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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