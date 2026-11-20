Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

An airway dental office that evaluates the causes of snoring and sleep apnea - with real solutions for people who can't tolerate CPAP or mouth devices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Snoring is a symptom, not a diagnosis. At Tribeca Dental Studio, airway dentistry starts by evaluating the causes of snoring and sleep apnea - why the airway struggles at night - before any treatment is discussed.

For people who can't tolerate a CPAP machine, or who can't wear a mouth device, that evaluation matters most: the right solution depends entirely on the cause. Some patients' snoring traces back to the soft tissues of the throat, some to the tongue and jaw position, and some to a nose they have never been able to breathe through.

"If you can't breathe through your nose and you've never had a scan to evaluate why, this is your wake-up call," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "An airway dentist with a 3D scan evaluates the whole airway and finds the cause - and the cause decides the treatment. Some patients I send to the ENT. Some are relieved by a very simple, non-painful laser. It depends on what is actually causing your snoring, your grinding, or your sleep apnea."

That laser is NightLase, a gentle laser treatment that tightens the soft tissue at the back of the throat. Other causes call for other answers, and the practice says so plainly: the scan comes first, the cause comes second, and the treatment is the one that fits the cause - not a device sold to everyone.

The same root-cause evaluation covers snoring, teeth grinding, and sleep apnea, because the three so often share one struggling airway. Patients are evaluated on their own scan and their own anatomy, and told honestly which treatment - laser, an oral appliance, an ENT referral, or continued CPAP - is right for them.

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Snoring and Sleep Apnea in Tribeca: Tribeca Dental Studio Treats the Airway, Not Just the Noise News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 20, 2026, 10:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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