Proof of authority and association (PoA2) architecture.

GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Researchers have proposed PureQuantum, a quantum-enhanced security framework that integrates quantum key distribution (QKD) into blockchain validator communications for Internet of Things (IoT ) networks. The work addresses a growing risk: classical cryptographic signatures and key exchange used in blockchain consensus could be broken by future quantum computers. PureQuantum combines the BB84 QKD protocol with a Proof-of-Authority and Association (PoA2) consensus mechanism called PureChain, using quantum-generated keys to protect validator messages, authority transfers, and voting. In simulations, the BB84-based design produced keys in about 2.315 seconds with a low average error rate, while detecting eavesdropping and maintaining scalability for edge and IoT deployments.

Internet of Things (IoT) networks increasingly rely on blockchain for data integrity, transparency, and decentralized trust. Yet consensus depends on validator communication secured by classical public-key cryptography, including elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (ECDSA) signatures. Quantum computers running Shor's algorithm could forge such signatures, while quantum denial-of-service attacks could flood quantum key distribution (QKD) channels and force key-exchange aborts. Existing studies show QKD can detect eavesdropping, but few address hybrid public-private blockchain ecosystems, validator key pools, or edge IoT constraints. Given these challenges, in-depth research is needed into scalable, quantum-resilient key management for blockchain validator channels in IoT networks.

The study was led by researchers at Kumoh National Institute of Technology (KIT) in Gumi, Republic of Korea, with NSLab Co. Ltd., and published in 2026 in Blockchain: Research and Applications. The team designed PureQuantum, a hybrid quantum-classical framework that embeds BB84-based QKD into PureChain's Proof-of-Authority and Association (PoA2) consensus. It secures validator communication, authority transfer, and voting operations, while edge gateways manage quantum keys for resource-limited IoT devices.

PureQuantum uses a four-tier quantum-classical architecture. At the quantum physical layer, BB84 qubits are generated in IBM Qiskit; the quantum data link layer transmits them; a quantum-classical interface performs error correction, privacy amplification, and key pooling; and the application layer protects PoA2 blockchain operations. A standby validator initiates BB84 key exchange with other validators, randomly selecting bit values and bases. After transmission, validators compare bases over a classical channel, retain matching bits, and estimate the Quantum Bit Error Rate (QBER) on a sample. If QBER exceeds the 11% security threshold, the session is aborted. Error correction uses parity-based Cascade reconciliation, followed by hashing for privacy amplification. In tests, BB84 achieved an average key-generation time of 2.315 seconds and a low average error rate of 0.2493. Its eavesdropping-detection value was 0.1026, compared with 0.2766 for SARG04 and 0.4600 for B92. Continuous-Variable QKD (CV-QKD) was faster, at 0.000052 seconds, but showed a higher error rate of 0.2970. BB84 scaled well across 10, 50, and 100 validator pairs, with only about 5% and 15% increases in key-exchange time at 50 and 100 pairs, respectively. A quantum-forgery attack using intercept-resend would be detected with near certainty-failure probability about 8 × 10−31-when checking 100 sifted bits. The authors also note limitations: limited qubit coherence, gate errors, photon loss, energy overhead, and the challenge of synchronizing quantum and classical layers.

The authors said they are not asking IoT blockchains to abandon classical tools overnight. They said the goal is to place quantum-derived keys where validator trust is most fragile-authority transfers, voting, and block-signing-while keeping the system scalable enough for edge gateways. They added that the BB84 layer gives the network a way to notice interference before a key is used, turning eavesdropping detection into an operational security control.

PureQuantum could support smart grids, healthcare systems, industrial automation, and smart cities where IoT devices exchange sensitive data through decentralized ledgers. By placing QKD-capable gateways at the edge, the framework lets sensors, wearables, and low-power devices benefit from quantum-resilient keys without carrying quantum hardware. The authors suggest the approach could also be adapted to Ethereum's proof-of-stake and Hyperledger Fabric, though dedicated quantum channels, key-management standards, and lower-overhead QKD hardware would be needed first. Quantum repeaters, satellite QKD, and parallel key distribution are identified as future paths to broader deployment.

References

DOI

href="" rel="external nofollow" 1016/j.2025.10037

Oiginal Source URL



Funding information

This work was partly supported by the Innovative Human Resource Development for Local Intellectualization program through the IITP grant funded by the Korea government (MSIT) (IITP-2025-RS-2020-II201612, 25%), by the Priority Research Centers Program through the NRF funded by the MEST (2018R1A6A1A03024003, 25%), and by the MSIT, Korea, under the ITRC support program (IITP-2025-RS-2024-00438430, 25%), and the Gyeongsangbuk-do RISE (Regional Innovation System & Education) project (Specialized Industry Scale-up unit) (25%).

Lucy Wang

BioDesign Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PureQuantum links BB84 quantum keys to PoA2 blockchain consensus for IoT security News Provided By BioDesign Research November 20, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.