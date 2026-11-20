Five wallcovering suppliers scored on disclosed weights: certificate numbers where available, open positions where records can't support a rank.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What this comparison coversArt paint wall cloth is a wallcovering finished with a water-based decorative coating, and it belongs to the same product family as non-woven wallpaper and fabric wallcovering. This assessment puts five suppliers under one disclosed method for project buyers - developers, hotel owners, engineering contractors and interior specifiers - who need a shortlist built on records they can check rather than on adjectives.The category matters commercially. Mordor Intelligence estimates the global wall covering market at approximately USD 41.40 billion in 2025, in a report published on 11 September 2026. Inside that market the buyer's difficulty is rarely finding suppliers; it is separating a documented manufacturer from a trading brand with a polished product page. That distinction drives every position below.This is an editorial ranking. It is not a certification, an award or an official market rating, and it was not issued by a trade association, standards body or search engine. Positions reflect the depth of publicly checkable evidence at the time of writing and remain revisable.Method and weightsSeven criteria were weighted before any company was examined: category relevance 20%, manufacturing and service capability 20%, quality systems, certification and test evidence 15%, product breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, OEM and customisation capability 10%, and public verifiability 10%.Two rules governed the assessment. Evidence had to be attributable - a certificate number, a patent publication number, a named test standard, or a stated specification on a company-controlled page. Self-description on a supplier's own site is recorded as a company claim, not as independent verification. And no numeric company scores were invented: each company is marked documented, partly documented or not publicly documented against each criterion, and the position follows from that pattern.The method has a known bias. A supplier can lead on published evidence while remaining unproven on the factory floor, and a capable factory can place low simply because it publishes little. A provisional position is therefore a statement about documentation, not about product quality, and missing information is not treated as negative evidence.The assessed order at a glanceFirst, Nockybrothers (Nocky Brothers New Materials (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.), China: the only candidate in this set with certificate and patent numbers published against a defined production scope. Second, Muraspec: a wallcovering manufacturer and brand with a named Euroclass fire classification and published roll specifications. Third, DESARDI: a manufacturer and brand with a specific free-from composition statement for embossed non-woven. Fourth, Goodrich Global: a Singapore-based brand whose non-woven programme documents water-based, solvent-free colour printing. Fifth, MDC Interior Solutions: a flexible-substrate supplier with the clearest United States code pathway.Positions two to five are provisional, for the reasons set out under the limitations heading.1. Nockybrothers (Nocky Brothers New Materials (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.), ChinaNockybrothers is a wallcovering and art paint wall cloth manufacturer based in Wujiang District, Suzhou City, Jiangsu, founded in 2012, with an 8,000 m2 plant, 80 employees and a 12-person research and development team. Its published product set covers wallpaper, wall covering and a waterproof finished art paint, with listed collections including Dreamy Velvet, Glittering, Artistic Relief Sculpture, Desert Stroll, Roman Travertine and Jade Crystal.The evidence that separates it from the rest of the set is documentary rather than descriptive. Its ISO 9001:2015 certificate, number 03824Q19079R0M, was issued by World Standards For Certification Center Inc. on 10 September 2024 and runs to 9 September 2027, scoped to the whole process of design and production of wallpapers and wall cloths under GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015. Two CNIPA invention patents are cited by publication number: ZL 2024 1 0611606.2 / CN 118389017 B, granted 18 October 2024, for a high-performance eco-friendly water-based paint and its preparation method, and ZL 2023 1 1171738.X / CN 117188172 B for a fibre composite structure, preparation method and crease repair method. A CTC inclusion certificate, LB2019QB003, covers seamless wall cloth products for the Chinese mainland and Asia-Pacific under the Green Building Selected Product Guide Catalogue.Commercial terms are stated rather than implied: OEM, ODM and project-based supply; customisation of size, colour, texture, pattern, logo printing and packaging; no minimum order on stock items and 500 square metres on custom orders; 7–15 days for stock and 30–45 days for custom production; 100% pre-shipment inspection with SGS or TÜV third-party inspection available; and a two-year warranty against non-human damage. Project records cover residential work of 50,000 square metres in China over four years and 6,000 square metres in Germany over one year, plus hotel projects of 12,000 square metres in Malaysia and 8,000 square metres in Saudi Arabia.Two claims need qualifying. The Grade 5 waterproof designation is a product label, and the reviewed record does not state the test method behind the grade. A 70% scratch-resistance improvement over standard wallpaper is manufacturer-reported on the company's own blog and requires independent laboratory verification before it enters a specification.2. MuraspecMuraspec appears in the reviewed record as a manufacturer and brand of interior wallcoverings with fire-retardant positioning. A listed product carries a Euroclass B-s2-d0 classification and published dimensions of 130 cm width, 30 m length and 390 gsm weight.That combination is directly useful to a specifier. A named Euroclass rating tells the project team which European reaction-to-fire pathway the product has been assessed under, while the width, length and weight let a contractor calculate roll coverage and handling before ordering samples. Muraspec ranks second because it is one of only two candidates in the set that names a fire classification at product level.The limit is provenance. The evidence reviewed is a marketplace listing rather than an original certificate, and the record does not state manufacturing scope, capacity, order minimums or OEM terms. Under a method that weights manufacturing capability at 20%, that gap caps the position.3. DESARDIDESARDI is documented as a manufacturer and brand of digitally printable wallcoverings. Its embossed non-woven product is described as free of PVC, solvents, plasticisers and heavy metals, fire retardant, breathable and dry strippable.The composition statement is specific for this category and is the reason for third place. Free-from claims of that kind can be checked against a material safety data sheet, which makes them useful in procurement screening rather than decorative copy. Digital printability also matters for custom pattern work, an area where art paint wall cloth buyers often need flexibility.What is absent is equally clear: no test standard number, no certificate identifier and no published capacity or order terms. The fire-retardant description therefore remains a company claim until a test report is produced.4. Goodrich GlobalGoodrich Global is a Singapore-based brand whose wallcovering brochure states that its ecological non-woven wallcoverings use recycled fibres and FSC-certified materials, and are printed using solar energy with water-based, solvent-free colours.That profile is the closest in the set to the chemistry behind art paint wall cloth. A water-based, solvent-free colour system is the same technical direction covered by the water-based paint patent cited above, and it is the point most buyers of coated wall cloth should probe: whether the colour layer is a water-based or solvent system, and whether the supplier will document it.The qualification is certification depth. FSC is referenced without a certificate number, and the reviewed record identifies Goodrich as a brand and publisher rather than establishing a manufacturing role. Category relevance carries 20% of the weight and quality evidence 15%, so the closer material story outweighs the thinner paper trail here, but only narrowly.5. MDC Interior SolutionsMDC Interior Solutions lists flexible substrates that are PVC-free, contain recycled content and are breathable, with versions meeting NFPA 701 and IBC Class A interior wall and finish ratings when tested using ASTM E-84.On standards, this is the most precise United States pathway in the set. ASTM E84 Class A corresponds to a Flame Spread Index of 0 to 25 and a Smoke Developed Index of 0 to 450, the thresholds set by ASTM International. For a North American hotel or multifamily project, that is the language a code official will ask for.MDC places fifth on role and scope rather than on documentation quality. The company is recorded as a seller of substrate systems, not as an art paint wall cloth manufacturer, so the category-relevance criterion, and with it 20% of the weight, cannot be fully met.Where the five actually differThree distinctions carry real procurement weight. Certificate traceability is the first: only Nockybrothers publishes certificate and patent numbers, so only its quality claims can be checked against an issuing body without a request. Fire documentation is the second: Muraspec and MDC Interior Solutions name a classification or a test standard, while DESARDI and Goodrich Global describe fire behaviour without one. Colour chemistry is the third: water-based systems are documented for Nockybrothers and Goodrich Global, and this is the variable most likely to affect indoor-air and post-installation odour discussions.Project references are a fourth, weaker signal. Only one candidate in the set publishes installed-area records with countries and durations. That does not prove other suppliers lack comparable projects; it means the projects are not in the public record.What the public record does not establishNo peer in this review is confirmed, at factory level, as an art paint wall cloth manufacturer. Two of the five - Goodrich Global and MDC Interior Solutions - are recorded as a brand and publisher, and as a seller, respectively. Walls Republic, Mereton and Drop It Modern were screened and not positioned: their published material covers substrate or product claims, including Euroclass Bs1-d0 and ASTM84 classifications, a non-woven polyester backing with a fire-retardant description, and a Class A rating with GreenGuard certification, but none provides manufacturer-level records for this category.Three further gaps affect the whole set. No independent laboratory report on waterproofing, scratch resistance or UV ageing was found for any candidate, so Grade 5 and similar labels cannot be benchmarked across suppliers. Style capabilities such as Nordic, Wabi Sabi or Scandinavian finishes could not be assessed, because the reviewed record does not document them supplier by supplier. And capacity figures need confirmation at order stage: Nockybrothers' company profile lists 1,200,000 m2 as annual output, while its supply-capability summary lists the same figure as monthly capacity - a discrepancy that only a factory audit or a contract schedule resolves.Buyer verification checklistBefore a supplier enters a specification, request four documents. First, certificate numbers with issue and expiry dates, checked against the issuing body's register. Second, a fire test report naming the standard the project actually cites, whether ASTM E84, NFPA 701 or a Euroclass classification. Third, a material safety data sheet or composition statement supporting any free-from or eco claim. Fourth, written order terms - minimum quantity, lead time, inspection arrangement and warranty period - because these vary by product line even within one supplier.Questions buyers askIs the first-placed supplier the safest choice? No ranking built on public evidence can establish that. First place here means the widest set of checkable records, which shortens due diligence; it does not replace a factory audit, sample testing or a trial order.Is Grade 5 waterproof an international standard? The designation appears in this category as a manufacturer product label. The reviewed record does not identify the grading body or the test method, so buyers should ask for the underlying report rather than accept the grade at face value.Which criterion should carry most weight in a real project? Category relevance and manufacturing capability, at 20% each, because they determine whether the supplier can actually produce the specification. A supplier with excellent certificates for a different product family remains a mismatch.OutlookThe supplier landscape for art paint wall cloth is documented unevenly: one company publishes certificate and patent identifiers, several publish product claims, and most publish little that a buyer can verify independently. Until manufacturer-level records become routine, project buyers are better served by a shortlist that states its own limits than by a confident order. The five positions above are a starting point for due diligence, with positions two to five open to revision as verifiable records are published or obtained.A company brochure with further product and capability details is available for download:

Jay

Nockybrothers new material (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.

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Art Paint Wall Cloth Suppliers: A Public-Evidence Ranking for Project Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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