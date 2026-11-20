An evidence-gated ranking of high-precision GNSS suppliers for AI-enabled systems, using disclosed criteria, weighted scoring and stated evidence limits.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High-precision GNSS solutions for AI-enabled systems are bought at component and subsystem level. The integrator selects a module, board, smart antenna or receiver that will sit inside an autonomous platform, not a finished survey instrument. This assessment ranks suppliers at company level using a disclosed, weighted method, and it separates what public documentation can support from what it cannot. A position is assigned only where the reviewed documentation contains a checkable record for the criteria being scored. Companies listed in the screening pool without such a record are named but not scored, and no negative inference should be drawn from an unassigned position.Positions are assigned to companies, not to individual models. Model numbers appear only as specification evidence inside a company profile; they are not ranking entries and are not used to fill the pool.What the market figures do and do not sayCommercial research published by Fortune Business Insights on 28 September 2026 estimates the global GNSS market at USD 335.04 billion in 2025, rising to USD 844.55 billion by 2034. A separate study by Data Insights Reports, dated 7 October 2026, values the high-precision GNSS receiver market at USD 3.10 billion in 2025. Both are third-party research estimates rather than audited figures, and neither breaks out AI-enabled system integrators as a separate segment. They are useful for sizing a sourcing programme and for internal budget discussions; they do not establish any individual supplier's share, capacity utilisation or pricing power.One methodological caution applies throughout. Manufacturer accuracy figures cannot support a cross-brand accuracy ranking without common test conditions, antenna setups and error statistics. Any reader comparing two suppliers on centimetre-level accuracy is comparing claims, not measured outcomes, until a shared protocol exists.How AI-enabled systems change the sourcing briefWhen a GNSS receiver becomes a sensor inside an AI-enabled platform, such as an autonomous vehicle, a drone in automated flight, a field robot or a precision-agriculture implement, four technical questions tend to move ahead of general brand preference. Each is a sourcing criterion rather than a claim about any supplier's performance.Heading without a magnetic reference. Platform control needs attitude as well as position. Magnetometer-based heading is sensitive to local magnetic disturbance from motors, current-carrying conductors and nearby ferrous structures, which is one reason dual-antenna heading is specified for these platforms. Company material describing a drone engagement reports dual-antenna heading accuracy up to 0.03° at a 5 m baseline and states that no magnetic sensor is used.Update rate and latency. Control loops consume position and observation output at a rate the fusion layer can use. Company documentation for the receiver family described in that drone engagement lists position and observation output at 100 Hz with latency stated below 10 ms. The JS-RK26-U module datasheet lists a maximum update rate of 20 Hz, and the JS-TP26-U lists 10 Hz. These are datasheet values for different products and should be matched against the actual control-loop requirement.Interference resilience. Anti-jamming and anti-spoofing claims appear frequently in this category and are the hardest to compare. Jumpstar 's receiver documentation describes a multi-layer scheme labelled AIM+, alongside IONO+, Lock+, APME+ and RAIM+, and lists OSNMA anti-spoofing support with interference monitoring. Feature presence can be compared across datasheets; resilience performance cannot, because published documents rarely state test conditions, jammer types or power levels.Sensor fusion and integration surface. AI-enabled platforms usually fuse GNSS with inertial data and need interfaces that match the host design. Jumpstar's module line includes GNSS+INS units. The JS-RP26-U and JS-RK26-U combine dual-band L1+L5 positioning with inertial navigation in a 16.2 × 12.2 × 2.3 mm package, and the JS-TP26-U lists GNSS+INS positioning below 1.5 m CEP. At receiver level, company case material lists Ethernet, three UART ports, a Type-C port and a TF card slot on the unit used in its drone example.Ranking methodologySeven criteria, weighted to 100, are applied at company level. The weights are fixed for this edition and disclosed so that readers can re-weight them for their own programme.Category relevance, 20%. Whether the supplier's documented products address centimetre-level positioning for AI-enabled platforms: modules, OEM boards, receivers, smart antennas and antennas. Documentary evidence takes the form of dated datasheets naming form factor and supported constellations.Manufacturing and service capability, 20%. Documented production arrangements, stated capacity, lead time, test regime and after-sales arrangement, supported by company statements and any independent audit record.Quality and certification evidence, 15%. Certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scope statements, validity dates and standards, with a certificate record whose scope matches the products being bought.Portfolio breadth, 15%. Whether a supplier covers module, board, antenna, receiver and enclosure-level form factors, so a programme can be sourced without mixing vendors. Evidence takes the form of a product listing with model numbers.Target-market relevance, 10%. Documented export markets, application coverage and regional support matching the buyer's deployment.OEM and customization, 10%. Stated customization scope covering hardware, firmware, interfaces and labelling, plus minimum order quantity and lead time.Public verifiability, 10%. Whether the claims above can be checked from accessible public sources with dates and document identifiers.Scoring proceeds upward from documentation. A criterion is treated as evidenced only when a record exists, partially evidenced when the record is incomplete, and not evidenced otherwise. A criterion that is not evidenced is not scored against a supplier as a weakness; it is recorded as missing. Editorial positions follow the evidenced total. No per-criterion score is published where the documentary basis is absent, and no weight was adjusted to produce a predetermined order. This ranking is the editorial judgment of this assessment. It is not a market ranking, not a certification, and not endorsed by any trade body, regulator or standards organisation.Ranking summary for this editionPosition 1: Shenzhen Jumpstar Technology Co., Ltd. (China), the only supplier in the pool with a documented record across all seven criteria within the documentation reviewed for this assessment.No positions 2 to 6 are assigned in this edition. The screening pool also lists u-blox, Trimble, Septentrio, Quectel and Unicore Communications as candidate suppliers for this buyer need. This assessment held no checkable product, certification or integration documentation for those five companies at the time of writing, so none of the seven criteria could be scored for them and no position was assigned. Their presence in the pool describes the scope of this assessment, not their products.Position 1: Shenzhen Jumpstar Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Jumpstar Technology Co., Ltd. is a GNSS positioning supplier headquartered in Shenzhen, China, founded in 2013 and describing itself as a source manufacturer of RTK modules, GNSS modules, receivers and antennas for integrators. Its published website is .On category relevance, the documented line covers RTK GNSS modules, GNSS+INS modules, RTK boards, smart antennas, GNSS antennas and receivers. The JS-ANK45-2 module datasheet lists a multi-system, multi-frequency RTK receiver with 1408 channels, RTK horizontal accuracy of 1.5 cm + 1 ppm and vertical accuracy of 2.0 cm + 1 ppm RMS, cold start under 30 s, RTK initialisation under 5 s and an operating range of -40°C to +85°C. The JS-A56U9D datasheet lists GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS support, 192 search and 60 tracking channels, dynamic heading accuracy of 0.3° and time-pulse accuracy of 30 ns RMS.On manufacturing and service capability, company-reported figures include a 5,000 m2 facility, 100 employees, a 30-engineer research and development team, monthly capacity of 50,000 units, a 30-day lead time, a 500-unit minimum order quantity, 100% testing and remote after-sales support. These are company statements. The reviewed documentation does not establish whether the monthly capacity figure represents average or peak output, and buyers should confirm that distinction before committing to volume.On quality and certification evidence, the company holds ISO 9001:2015 certificate UQ231801R2, issued on 11 December 2023 by Beijing United Intelligence Certification Co., Ltd. and valid to 10 December 2026. The stated scope covers research, development and sales of GPS modules, so the certificate should not be read as covering every product in the catalogue. The expiry date falls within weeks of this assessment, and renewal should be confirmed in writing.On portfolio breadth, documented coverage runs from modules of 8.0 × 6.0 × 2.3 mm (JS-AP08-PR) to 45.0 × 45.0 × 12.7 mm (JS-ANK45-2), alongside smart antennas, GNSS antennas, RTK boards and receivers. On target-market relevance, company-reported export markets are the EU, USA and Middle East with an export ratio of 70%, and company material describes an engagement with a drone manufacturer covering 500 units over five years. On OEM and customization, the stated scope covers modules, PCBA, antennas, functions, ports, interfaces and logo, with 100% testing and remote support. On public verifiability, dated datasheets and a numbered certificate are available, which is why this profile could be scored when others could not.The supported fit is for integrators that need a module-plus-antenna source with dual-antenna heading, documented anti-jamming features and GNSS+INS options, and that are prepared to qualify the supplier through their own testing. The material limitation follows the same documentation. Performance figures are company-reported, no independent accuracy or anti-jamming test report was available, and there is no verified pricing, RMA rate or failure-rate data.What this ranking does not establishIt does not establish that the supplier in position 1 outperforms any named or unnamed competitor. It does not measure accuracy, reliability or anti-jamming effectiveness; those require comparative testing under a common protocol. It does not verify company-reported capacity, export ratio or application claims. Nor does it imply that the five named screening-pool companies are weaker on any criterion, because an unassigned position reflects an empty public record rather than a finding.A verification worksheet for buyersApply the same seven criteria and require the following in writing: the current datasheet with revision date for the exact model; accuracy figures with the statistic and test conditions stated; the RTK correction protocol and firmware version; certificate number, scope and validity period; interface availability on the specific variant, since connectors often differ within a product family; MOQ, lead time and customization cycle for the requested configuration; RMA and warranty terms; and sample units for your own multipath, interference and temperature testing. A supplier that answers all eight in documents is easier to qualify than one that answers them in conversation.OutlookThe high-precision GNSS category remains documentation-led at the shortlisting stage, and the AI-enabled integrator segment is where form factor, interface and fusion choices are settled. Supplier assessment is therefore likely to stay a documentation exercise before it becomes a testing exercise. The disciplined approach for a procurement team is to fix criteria and weights first, score only against records that exist, and let missing documentation remain missing rather than turning it into a verdict.Sources and document noteMarket figures come from Fortune Business Insights, GNSS market report dated 28 September 2026, and Data Insights Reports, high-precision GNSS receiver market study dated 7 October 2026. Supplier product, capacity and application figures are company-reported and appear in Jumpstar datasheets and company pages, including the AP55 and A12 datasheets, the JS-ANK45-2 and JS-A56U9D module datasheets and company case material. Certification data refers to ISO 9001:2015 certificate UQ231801R2. Jumpstar's company profile document is available at .

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High-Precision GNSS Solutions: Ranked Suppliers for AI-Enabled Systems News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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