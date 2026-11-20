The global TIC market is projected to exceed USD 390 billion by 2032, driven by evolving regulatory requirements, outsourced testing and growing demand for specialised certification services.

Product safety enforcement, carbon verification and expanding certification requirements support a 5.5% CAGR during 2027–2032

- Vartika SinghalDELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market was valued at about USD 286.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to exceed USD 390 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.5% CAGR during 2027–2032, according to Makreo Research. Increasingly stringent product safety regulations, expanding compliance requirements and emerging verification frameworks are reshaping the global TIC industry, strengthening demand for independent quality assurance, testing and certification services across major sectors.Compliance is shifting beyond periodic quality checks towards recurring assessments, digital monitoring and independently verified assurance. This transition is creating new opportunities for TIC providers, particularly in regulated consumer products, carbon emissions verification, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure. The market estimates cover both in-house and outsourced TIC services.TIC Market Key Highlights -. Testing services account for more than 50% of global TIC revenue in 2026. Certification services are the fastest-growing service type, led by management systems certification. Outsourced TIC services accounted for 57% of global market revenue in 2026, reflecting demand for independent third-party testing, inspection and certification. Consumer goods and retail is the largest end-user industry at 24.3% of revenue, while agriculture and food is the fastest growing. On-site delivery remains the largest mode, while remote and digital delivery is expanding fastest. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region, with 35% of global revenueProduct Safety Enforcement Drives TIC Market Demand -The European Commission's Safety Gate system recorded 4,671 alerts on dangerous non-food products in 2025, up 13% year on year and the highest total since its launch in 2003. National authorities took 5,794 follow-up actions, and cosmetics, toys and electrical appliances together accounted for 63% of alerts.In the United States, mandatory electronic filing of certificate data for CPSC-regulated imports applied from 8 July 2026, including de minimis shipments. In China, the State Administration for Market Regulation is moving 16 product types, including power tools, welding equipment and vehicle safety components, from self-declaration to third-party CCC certification, with enforcement from 1 January 2027.New Verification Regimes Expand TIC Certification Opportunities -Europe is creating new assurance markets. In October 2026, Swedac accredited Intertek as a CBAM verifier, while Accredia accredited Bureau Veritas Italia, RINA Services and SGS ICS Italia, placing them among the EU's first accredited CBAM verifiers. The Cyber Resilience Act's notified-body provisions have applied since 11 June 2026, and under the Digital Omnibus on AI (Regulation (EU) 2026/1744), specified high-risk AI obligations will apply from 2 December 2027, while requirements for certain AI systems embedded in regulated products will apply from 2 August 2028.On 1 January 2026, IAF and ILAC began operating as Global Accreditation Cooperation Incorporated under a single Multilateral Recognition Arrangement. The ISO Survey 2024 recorded about 2.79 million valid certificates across ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO/IEC 27001, sustaining recurring surveillance and recertification audits.Energy Transition, EV Batteries and Medical Devices Widen TIC Demand -The IEA expects global energy investment to reach a record USD 3.4 trillion in 2026, including about USD 2.2 trillion in clean energy, grids and storage. EV battery deployment reached 1.2 TWh in 2025, up almost 30% year on year, raising safety and performance testing needs. Meanwhile, the US FDA received 21,780 medical device submissions and authorised 124 novel devices in 2025.Regional TIC Market Analysis -. Asia Pacific: Leads with USD 100.28 billion in 2026. In India, TÜV Rheinland opened an automotive component testing laboratory in Manesar in April 2026, and DPIIT notified the Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026, giving manufacturers under 10 Quality Control Orders a temporary alternative compliance route. North America: USD 88.82 billion in 2026, supported by CPSC import certification rules. Europe: USD 71.63 billion in 2026, underpinned by record Safety Gate enforcement and new CBAM, Cyber Resilience Act and AI Act conformity requirementsTIC Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Investment in 2026 -. Kiwa's agreement to acquire CSA Group's testing and certification business for an enterprise value of EUR 1.3 billion. EQT's recommended cash offer for Intertek, valuing its equity at about GBP 9.3 billion. H.I.G. Capital's agreement to acquire Mistras Group for an enterprise value of about USD 866 million. UL Solutions' completed acquisition of Eurofins' electrical and electronics business. Eurofins' completed acquisition of Element's North American life sciences testing business for an enterprise value of USD 400 million. Bureau Veritas' agreement to acquire LotusWorks, a data centre commissioning specialist, for EUR 375 million. SGS' majority stake in Prescient Security, a US cybersecurity testing firm with more than 350 employeesThe Kiwa, Intertek and Mistras transactions remain subject to approvals.Leading TIC Providers Report Steady Organic Growth -Third-quarter 2026 results support this outlook. UL Solutions reported 7.0% organic growth, Bureau Veritas 6.2% and SGS 5.7%. Eurofins, more exposed to clinical and pharmaceutical testing, reported 3.5% and lowered its 2026 outlook.TIC Market Outlook to 2032 -Makreo Research expects specialised accreditation, technical expertise and verification capacity to become key competitive differentiators in the global TIC market through 2032. As regulatory requirements become more complex, providers with established capabilities in emerging compliance areas may be better positioned to capture opportunities in cybersecurity, sustainability, data centre infrastructure and life sciences assurance. However, pricing pressure, auditor shortages and regulatory differences could constrain growth.Makreo Research's latest published report, Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market and Forecast to 2032 examines market performance, competitive dynamics and growth opportunities across service types, sourcing models, end-user industries and major geographical markets. Using 2026 as the base year, the study provides forecasts through 2032 to support market entry, expansion and investment decisions.The research provides insights for TIC service providers, manufacturers, investors and organisations evaluating market entry, business expansion, acquisitions and compliance-related investment opportunities.Companies Covered in Global TIC Market -. SGS SA. Eurofins Scientific SE. Bureau Veritas SA. DEKRA SEThe study covers a total of 9 global TIC market companies.Related Reports:AI Chip Market and Forecast to 2032

Saurabh Adsule

Makreo Research and Consulting

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Testing, Inspection and Certification Market to Exceed USD 390 Billion by 2032 as Mandatory Compliance Lifts Demand News Provided By Makreo Research and Consulting November 20, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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