Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

Bargain implant treatment that fails is paid for twice - and the bone lost around a failed implant takes grafting and months to win back, if it can be won back.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every month, patients arrive at Tribeca Dental Studio carrying the results of dental implant treatment they bought on price: implants placed at wrong angles or depths, infected, loose, or carrying crowns that never fit the bite. The treatment that was supposed to save them money has failed - and the practice has published what happens next, because redoing botched implant work is a different, larger and more expensive treatment than doing it properly the first time.

The redo begins with removal. A failed implant has to come out, any infection has to be treated, and the site has to heal before anything new can be planned. Then comes the part patients least expect: the bone. A failing implant does not sit quietly in the jaw - it destroys bone around itself as it fails, month by month. That bone was the foundation the new implant needs, and regaining it means bone grafting and months of healing before a replacement can even be placed - with no guarantee the lost bone returns in full. What the bargain actually purchased, in many of these cases, was the loss of the one asset the treatment cannot be done without.

The arithmetic is unforgiving. The patient has paid for the original treatment in full. They now pay again for the removal, the grafting, the new implant and the new crown - usually a larger bill than the quality treatment they declined - and they pay in time as well: months of healing stages between failure and final teeth, against a single planned treatment that would have been finished sooner. The savings did not reduce the cost of the work. They doubled it.

The practice's counsel to price shoppers is not to stop comparing - it is to compare what the price buys: the planning and 3D imaging behind the placement, the surgeon's experience, the quality of the implant components, and the follow-up that catches problems while they are still small. At Tribeca Dental Studio, implant treatment is planned on CBCT imaging and performed in-house, so the team that places the implant is the team that stands behind it. Paying once, for work planned to last, is the only version of this treatment that is actually cheaper.

"The saddest sentence in my practice is 'I was trying to save money,'" said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "I hear it from patients whose implants failed, who now have to pay a second time - and worse, whose bone is gone. Bone is very expensive and very slow to gain back, and sometimes it doesn't come back. Pay once, get it done right, and keep your bone. That is the real bargain."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio Explains Why Redoing Failed Implant Work Costs More Than Doing It Once News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 20, 2026, 10:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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