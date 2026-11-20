The California family business commemorates its founder, Navy veteran George“The King” Stahlman, and eight decades of supporting families through tough times.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November, 2026 - As communities across California honor those who have served, King Stahlman Bail Bonds is recognizing both Veterans Day and a major milestone: 80 years since George“The King” Stahlman, a Navy veteran and Purple Heart recipient, founded the company that still bears his name.

Stahlman's story starts back during the Second World War. His ship was torpedoed at Guadalcanal, and after returning from service, he founded the bail bond company in 1946. His guiding principle was simple - families facing one of the most stressful experiences of their lives should be treated with dignity and respect.

This approach has remained central to the company's identity through three generations, and continues to do so. What began as a San Diego business has developed into a wider California operation, with offices now open in San Diego, Vista, Anaheim, Ventura and Sacramento. The company continues to provide bail bond assistance to families across the state.

The anniversary provides an opportunity to recognize the military community. In keeping with the founder's service, King Stahlman Bail Bonds offers discounts for active duty military personnel and veterans. The company also provides a 24 hour service both in English and Spanish, understanding that families will need clear information, no matter what time of day it is.

A company spokesperson had the following to say:

“Our founder believed it was better for people to know us and not need us than to need us and not know us.”

“That idea still shapes how we work. Whether a family calls at 2 a.m. or walks into one of our local offices, they deserve clear answers, discretion, and someone who treats them like a neighbor.”

The business's anniversary is also a reminder of the role local support can play when someone is arrested. For families that are unfamiliar with the process, knowing where to go for information can make all of the difference in a situation like this one, making it easier to navigate moving forward. King Stahlman Bail Bonds continues to offer assistance online, as well as through the phone, or at their offices in California.

As it recognizes eight decades since it all began, the company is reaffirming the values associated with the legacy of George Stahlman: accessibility, discretion and respectful treatment of those who seek their help.

King Stahlman Bail Bonds offers licensed agents, flexible payment options for those who need it, and bilingual assistance to offer their help to as many people as possible. Their California bail license number is 1N04886.

If you would like further information on King Stahlman Bail Bonds, use the following information:



King Stahlman

King Stahlman Bail Bonds

+1 619-232-7127

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

King Stahlman Bail Bonds Marks 80 Years Of Service To California Families News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 20, 2026, 10:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.