AMJ's New Jersey showroom offers an East Coast location for in-person project discussions.

AMJ's California showroom is open for visits by appointment.

Builders, contractors and project teams can inquire about visits in California or New Jersey and receive location details privately.

NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMJ Windows & Doors announced its showroom visit options in California and New Jersey, giving builders, contractors and other project teams a choice of locations on the West and East coasts. The two showrooms give visitors a place to review products in person and discuss requirements for residential or commercial projects.The California showroom is open by appointment. Visitors there can see window and door displays and examine finishes, glass and hardware in person. The New Jersey location offers East Coast project teams a place to review products and discuss their requirements with AMJ.Prospective visitors can send a message through the AMJ contact page to ask about either location. An inquiry can include the preferred state, a proposed date and the topics the team would like to discuss. AMJ will confirm visit details and share the full showroom address in a private reply.An in-person visit can be useful when several people on a project need to review the same options before specifications are finalized. A builder, for example, may want to compare finishes and discuss how different configurations would fit a set of drawings. Teams with drawings or a window schedule can mention those materials when they inquire so AMJ can prepare for the discussion.Teams coordinating a visit across multiple offices can use the same online contact point for both locations. Those interested in seeing a particular display can ask about it before making travel plans. Information on the company's manufacturing operations and examples of its U.S. project work are available in the AMJ company overview.About AMJ Windows & DoorsFoshan AMJ Windows and Doors Co., Ltd. is based in Foshan, Guangdong, China. The company makes custom window and door systems for residential and commercial projects and works with builders, contractors, developers, dealers and importers in North America.

Yuki Liu

Foshan AMJ Windows and Doors Co., Ltd.

+86 181 2569 4662

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AMJ Windows & Doors Announces Showroom Access on Both U.S. Coasts News Provided By 佛山市澳美家门窗有限公司 November 20, 2026, 10:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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