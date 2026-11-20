heritage cruises

Art cruise

The collection brings the work of one Vietnamese artist aboard a cruise ship exploring Lan Hạ Bay

- Dr. Pham Ha Founder and CEO LUXGROUP

HAIPHONG, HAIPHONG, VIETNAM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage Bình Chuẩn® Receives Vietnam Record for 100 Original Works by Artist Phạm Lực

Launched in Hải Phòng 100 years after Bạch Thái Bưởi's historic Bình Chuẩn vessel, the art cruise brings Vietnamese painting, maritime history, and cultural storytelling to Lan Hạ Bay.

HẢI PHÒNG, Vietnam, November 28, 2026 – Lux Cruises Group and its parent company, LuxGroup®, announce that Heritage Bình Chuẩn® has received a 2026 Vietnam Record recognizing its collection of 100 original artworks in various media by Vietnamese artist Phạm Lực. Displayed aboard an operating cruise ship, the works portray Vietnamese people, cultural traditions, and moments of national history.

For LuxGroup, the recognition marks more than the size of a collection. It reflects a decision to make original art part of a journey through the landscapes that have shaped Vietnam's culture. Guests encounter the paintings as they move through the ship's corridors and shared spaces. A work depicting daily life or a scene from the country's past may be viewed only steps from a window overlooking Lan Hạ Bay. The setting invites guests to look at the art, then look beyond it to the place they are exploring.

The cruise ship also carries a name with deep roots in Vietnamese maritime history. On September 7, 1919, the original Bình Chuẩn, built under the leadership of entrepreneur Bạch Thái Bưởi (1874–1932), was launched at Cửa Cấm in Hải Phòng. A century later, in 2019, Heritage Bình Chuẩn® was launched in those historic waters. The two launches, separated by exactly 100 years, connect a pioneering chapter in Vietnamese shipping with a contemporary approach to travel on the country's waterways. The art collection's Vietnam Record recognition follows in 2026.

A ship designed to tell a story

Heritage Bình Chuẩn® has 20 suites and can accommodate up to 60 guests. Its large windows frame panoramic views of the bay, while private balconies give guests space to experience the water and limestone landscape at their own pace. Architecture inspired by the 1920s recalls the era of the original vessel. Throughout the cruise, Vietnamese art, cuisine, fashion, and hospitality add further dimensions to the journey.

Spaces dedicated to Bạch Thái Bưởi introduce guests to the entrepreneur behind the Bình Chuẩn and to a period when Vietnamese business leaders sought to shape the country's future through enterprise. Paintings and bronze sculptures extend that story beyond the ship's name. Together, these elements encourage visitors to see the vessel as a place to encounter the people and ideas that have shaped Vietnam.

Phạm Lực's artworks bring another perspective. Created between 1962 and 2019, the works in the collection span decades of the artist's practice. Their subjects include everyday life, cultural heritage, war, and peace. Seen together, they offer visitors an opportunity to follow changes in artistic expression while reflecting on the experiences of Vietnamese people across generations.

Dr. Phạm Hà, Founding President and CEO of LuxGroup®, co-owner and creator of the Heritage Bình Chuẩn® art cruise, said:

“We are deeply honored that this collection has received a Vietnam Record. Behind these 100 works are years of careful selection and collecting, guided by our respect for art and by the generosity of artist Phạm Lực. A private collection is usually seen by only a few people. We chose to bring these original works aboard a cruise ship so visitors from Vietnam and abroad could experience Vietnamese painting and discover part of the country's history through art. We hope to preserve the past, honor the present, and inspire the future.”

Bringing original paintings aboard a working vessel creates responsibilities as well as opportunities. Light, humidity, and the coastal climate must be considered when displaying works of art on the water. LuxGroup sees the record as a commitment to caring for the collection while allowing more people to experience it.

The cultural experience continues beyond the artworks. Through storytelling, cuisine, and the welcome guests receive, the cruise introduces aspects of Vietnam's living heritage. Its routes take guests through Lan Hạ Bay and the Cát Bà Archipelago, within the wider Hạ Long Bay–Cát Bà Archipelago World Natural Heritage site. The landscape is central to the voyage; the art and stories aboard offer another way to understand the country encountered along the route.

From one art cruise to Vietnam Waterways 2045

Heritage Bình Chuẩn® is part of LuxGroup's broader Vietnam Waterways 2045 vision. The company aims to develop a fleet of 30 vessels that will tell Vietnamese stories across rivers, bays, and coastal waters. Its vision includes routes associated with the Red and Mekong rivers, as well as voyages along Vietnam's maritime landscapes.

LuxGroup and Lux Cruises Group plan to introduce Heritage Phi Long in 2027. The planned vessel will have 32 suites and is intended to accommodate up to 100 overnight guests. At its heart is a proposed Phạm Lực Museum® on the water, envisioned as a floating cultural space organized around three themes.

Highlands will explore the communities and landscapes of northern Vietnam, including stories connected with Điện Biên Phủ. Delta will turn to life across the country's plains and riverlands. Coast will celebrate the people and traditions of Vietnam's maritime regions. Together, the themes are intended to give guests a wider view of Vietnamese heritage through art while they travel by water.

The Vietnam Record recognition is associated with the 8th Northern Vietnam Record Holders' Gathering in Hải Phòng on November 28, shortly after Vietnam Culture Day on November 24. For LuxGroup, the occasion brings together the ideas behind Heritage Bình Chuẩn®: honoring a historic vessel, sharing an artist's work with the public, and creating journeys in which culture is experienced throughout the voyage.

Pham Manh Ha

LuxGroup

+84 91 230 30 96

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