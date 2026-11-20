Thamnus Chardonnay 2024 - Platter's 5-Star

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Thamnus Winemaker P.J Geyer

Thamnus Team

Thamnus Chardonnay 2024 has been awarded a 5-Star rating in the 2027 Platter's South African Wine Guide - the guide's highest accolade.

OVERBERG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Thamnus Chardonnay 2024 has been awarded a 5-Star rating in the 2027 Platter's by Louis McLaren South African Wine Guide - the guide's highest accolade, reserved for wines scoring 95 points or more, and also a first 5-Star for the team.Platter's 5-Star ratings are decided in a final round of blind tasting, open only to the wines that score highest in the earlier sighted rounds. The Thamnus Chardonnay 2024 is one of only 332 wines - from 5,343 tasted - to reach that tier, placing it among the top 6% of the country's wines.The 2024 arrived at the Platter's tasting already holding a Gold medal from the Decanter World Wine Awards and 95 points from Tim Atkin MW in his South Africa Special Report. For an estate that makes only two wines; a Chardonnay and a Pinot Noir, farmed in a remote corner of the Overberg on the foothills of the Kleinriver mountains - to place one among that company in only its fourth vintage is rare.Described by winemaker PJ Geyer as“aromatically intricate,” the 2024 Chardonnay opens with pithy lime, fresh pear and jasmine, layered with beeswax, crème fraîche, oatmeal and a fine seam of smoky hazelnut. A grating of nutmeg adds further savoury detail. On the palate, the entry is supple and finely textured, enlivened by vivid, invigorating acidity. Generous in flavour yet never weighty, the wine carries impressive depth within a taut, energetic frame. Saline sea-spray notes bring definition and drive, leading to a long, composed finish marked by freshness, quiet smoky complexity and lingering mineral tension.“Virtually from a standing start, Thamnus has established itself as one of the Cape's best Chardonnays in the space of just three vintages,” says Master of Wine Tim Atkin.

Jonathan Bishop

Hatch Communication

+27 21 882 9860

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A first Platter's 5-Star for the Thamnus Chardonnay 2024 News Provided By Hatch Communication November 20, 2026, 10:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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