MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood, on Friday, claimed that cricketer Mohammed Siraj was not selected in India's playing XI in the first Test match against New Zealand, because of his identity and religion, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) referred to the remark as "hateful".

Speaking to IANS, Masood expressed disappointment over Siraj not being included in the squad despite being in good form.

"His name is Siraj - isn't that reason enough? If he is performing and still not getting selected, what else could be the reason? This alone can be the reason; there can be no other reason besides this," the Congress leader claimed.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai backed Masood, while blaming the BJP and RSS for "dividing society".

"Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power and began governing, RSS members have been working to divide society. Sports foster emotions of unity, and when players compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship, there is no caste, community, class or religion; everybody plays together for the sake of the country," he told IANS.

However, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai disapproved of Masood's opinion.

He said: "I don't think so - this is the kind of thing that happens in cricket... Looking at every single matter through that same lens is completely wrong."

Meanwhile, the BJP expressed displeasure at Imran Masood's remark, calling it "hateful".

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang remarked,“The minds of Congress leaders are filled with filth. Imran Masood's statement is hateful. I feel ashamed that Congress has such leaders."

He questioned Masood for bringing religion into sports, saying: "You are forgetting that this country has had many leaders and many players from the Muslim community, whom the people of this country have held in high regard. Merit matters here, not religion or caste, Imran Masood. If you make such divisive statements, it will not be tolerated. Bringing politics and religious issues into sports in this manner is a hateful act.”

BJP spokesperson T.R. Sriniwas echoed a similar view, asking, "Mr Imran Masood, are you jobless politically?"

"You don't have any other thing like your Congress leader, Mr Rahul Gandhi? You accuse the BJP of doing Hindu-Muslim. What are you doing? You being from a minority community, at least talk sense about how to develop your community in terms of education and economic parity, as compared with other communities," he told IANS.

"Instead of doing this and talking about good governance, you say, he (Siraj) is excluded for being from the Muslim community. This is not the way an MP should behave," he stated.