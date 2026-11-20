MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India is emerging as a key destination for complete semiconductor development programmes, with global customers increasingly relying on engineering teams in the country to handle everything from chip architecture and design to testing, according to a senior executive at Quest Global.

Richard Bergman, President and Global Business Head-Semiconductors at Quest Global said customers across the US, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Europe are now seeking to have entire chip development programmes executed by engineering teams in India, as per 'Electronics For You' report.

Traditionally, Indian teams have been engaged in discrete assignments such as designing specific components of a chip or conducting validation and testing.

However, that trend is changing as companies look to leverage India's expanding talent pool for complete semiconductor development projects spanning architecture, physical design and testing, the report noted.

The shift is expected to strengthen India's role in the development of customised chips, including application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and systems-on-chips (SoCs), at a time when global demand for specialised semiconductors continues to rise, the report mentioned.

According to Bergman, one of the key factors driving the transition is the shortage of experienced semiconductor engineers in several major markets.

Companies in the US, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Europe are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit skilled talent, while India offers access to a large engineering workforce supported by a steady stream of engineering graduates every year.

He noted that India's engineering talent base provides a strong pipeline for the semiconductor industry and positions the country as an attractive destination for global firms looking to scale their chip design and development operations.

Bergman also stressed the need for industry-led initiatives to address talent shortages and bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements.

He said many companies, including Quest Global, have established programmes aimed at preparing graduates for semiconductor careers, as per the report.

Bergman highlighted that successful chip development requires architecture and design teams to work closely together from the early stages of the development cycle, enabling companies to accelerate innovation and efficiently transform chip concepts into commercially viable silicon products.