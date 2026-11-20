MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's water constraints are emerging as a site-specific operating, regulatory and financial risk for businesses, requiring companies to integrate local water exposure into operational planning, capital allocation and business continuity, a report said on Friday.

The report from CareEdge Ratings said India's water demand could reach 1,180 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2050 under a high-demand scenario, exceeding the country's utilisable water resources of 1,126 bcm.

Per-capita water availability touched 1,486 cubic metres in 2021, below the internationally recognised water-stress threshold of 1,700 cubic metres, and is projected to dip further to 1,367 cubic metres by 2031.

The report mentioned that CDP estimates the potential financial impact of reported water risks at nearly $531 billion, based on responses from 922 companies to its 2023 Water Security questionnaire.

India has around 18 per cent of the world's population but only 4 per cent of global renewable water resources.

“Companies need to understand the catchment's competing demands and how a supply constraint could affect operations. Site-level evidence should guide expansion, procurement and capital allocation, making water risk part of business resilience,” said Nikunj Dube, Chief Ratings Officer, CareEdge-ESG.

Groundwater extraction is at 60.6 per cent of annual extractable resources, while 13.8 per cent of assessment units are critical or over-exploited. Water-dependent sectors contribute roughly half of India's economic value added and employ close to 70 per cent of its workforce, the report noted.

Nearly 7,000 of 16,000 borewells in Bengaluru were reported dry in March 2024, pushing housing societies, offices and technology parks to rely on tankers.

Delhi depends heavily on neighbouring states for water, while Mumbai faces selective stress linked to unequal distribution and monsoon dependence. The risk extends beyond water-intensive industries to offices, hospitals, hotels, airports and technology parks.

Urban India generates 72,368 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, but treats only 20,235 MLD, around 28 per cent of the total.

The report identified treated wastewater as an alternative for suitable industrial and non-potable uses and recommended site-wise risk registers mapping water sources, uses and discharge, local stress, groundwater classification and flood exposure, informed by engagement with communities and other users.

It urged companies to measure water balances, improve metering, efficiency and reuse, and integrate water risk into site selection, capex, production and procurement.

-IANS

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