Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Friday, triggering speculation about a possible political understanding between the two parties ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, comes amid indications of increased political outreach between the AAP and the Samajwadi Party, despite the AAP's apparent differences with the Congress. The meeting has fuelled speculation in political circles about the possibility of the two parties joining hands to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh or the AAP extending support to the Samajwadi Party. The developments come amid repeated meetings between leaders of the two parties, prompting discussions over the possibility of a broader political understanding ahead of the polls.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said the party is holding constructive discussions with its central leadership to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. Speaking to reporters on the ongoing negotiations, Mishra indicated that high-level consultations involving the party president are nearing.“We are engaged in ongoing, positive dialogue with our senior leadership. Discussions have also taken place with the party president, and we will all sit down together within the next two to three days to deliberate on the seat-sharing arrangement," Misra told reporters.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said discussions with Congress on seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections will proceed, adding that the seat will go to whichever party is in a winning position. Speaking to reporters in Mainpuri on Sunday, Yadav said, "Our discussions with the Congress party will proceed. We will discuss things in detail. I reiterate that both of us together will consider which party will win; whichever party is in a winning position will get that seat."