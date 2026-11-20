Gold and Silver Prices See Sharp Decline Falling to 2026 Low Levels

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, falling to their lowest levels of 2026, as a stronger US dollar, expectations of a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and weak global market sentiment weighed on precious metals. Experts said volatility is likely to persist in the coming days, depending on US economic data, interest rate expectations and currency movements.

Gold prices declined around 4 per cent to Rs 1,22,435 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while silver prices tanked 6 per cent to Rs 1,48,034 per kg. Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said gold and silver had witnessed a weak and volatile week, with silver recording a sharper decline than gold.

“Gold and silver have had a weak and volatile week, with prices witnessing continued correction amid expectations of a possible US Federal Reserve rate hike, a stronger dollar and pressure from global market sentiment. Silver has seen a sharper decline compared to gold,” Desai said. He added that the price correction had brought some buying interest from consumers who were waiting for more favourable levels. However, retail demand remained cautious, with buyers preferring smaller and staggered purchases instead of bulk buying.

“Going into the coming days, volatility is likely to persist, depending on US economic cues, interest rate expectations and currency movements. While lower prices may encourage consumer buying, the market is likely to remain cautious until there is greater clarity on global developments,” he said. Gold touched an all-time high of Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams for 24 karats on January 29th this year, and Silver also touched an all-time high of Rs 4,04,500 per kg.

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak NEO, said the sharp decline in precious metals was part of a wider sell-off across global financial markets, as investors increasingly sought liquidity in the US dollar.

“January showed how far a market could rise once buying became urgent. November is showing how far it can fall once selling becomes urgent. Gold and silver are falling almost vertically, copper and other base metals are under pressure, and the selling has spread to equities and cryptocurrencies. The US dollar is where investors are seeking liquidity,” Banerjee said. He noted that the dollar index was near 104, around a 19-month high, while expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike were almost fully priced in. He also pointed out that gold continued to fall even as US Treasury yields eased, highlighting the extent of the rush for cash.

Explaining the selling pressure, Banerjee said speculative investors were reducing their exposure, while some inventory holders could be raising cash and producers had an incentive to hedge against further price declines.“In January, speculative buying drove prices higher, and the pressure on short positions, including producer hedges, amplified the move. Today the pressure runs the other way. Speculators are cutting exposure, some inventory holders may be raising cash, and producers have an incentive to hedge before prices fall further. Those flows can reinforce one another,” he said. Banerjee added that an oversold market could continue to decline when the urgency to sell overwhelms the price levels at which buyers would ordinarily enter the market.