JM Financial Projects Sustained Auto Demand Growth for H2FY27

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Vehicle demand is expected to grow 8–10 per cent year on year in the October–March half of financial year 2026–27, supported by strong festive demand and lean inventories, JM Financial said in its auto sector review.

“Given the strong demand momentum even in the recently concluded festive season alongside a lean inventory across all key segments, we expect demand to grow by at least 8–10% even in H2FY27 over a very high base of last year,” the brokerage said.

The forecast points to slower growth than in the September quarter, when volumes across the listed vehicle makers tracked by JM Financial rose 21 per cent year on year. Commercial vehicle volumes led the increase at 39 per cent, followed by passenger vehicles at 27 per cent and two-wheelers at 19 per cent.

Higher sales translated into uneven profit growth across segments. Passenger vehicle makers recorded the steepest margin decline. Excluding Jaguar Land Rover, their combined revenue rose 28.6 per cent, but earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5 per cent. The EBITDA margin declined 3.2 percentage points to 9.1 per cent. Commercial vehicle makers also saw margins fall by 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier. Their combined profit after tax rose 29 per cent as higher sales volumes helped absorb rising costs. Two-wheeler makers held up better on margins, with profit after tax coming in 3 per cent above the brokerage's estimate.

Among auto component suppliers tracked by JM Financial, revenue rose 28 per cent and profit after tax increased 12 per cent. Excluding tyre makers, which were hit by higher input costs, profit after tax grew 25 per cent. For the December quarter, the brokerage said costs could rise slightly from the September quarter. Steel and rubber prices remained elevated, while aluminium and platinum group metal prices had eased.

“While input costs may rise a bit in Q3FY27 QoQ, these are likely to largely be offset by a combination of operating leverage benefits and price increases,” the report said. JM Financial expects EBITDA margins to start recovering in the March quarter. (ANI)