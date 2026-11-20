Lakshya Sen Storms Into Hong Kong Open Semifinals

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen continued his fine run of form, marching into the semifinals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open on Friday. Lakshya outclassed Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, a former world champion, with a scoreline of 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 at the Super 500 BWF tournament.

Another semi-final awaits for Lakshya! The #TOPS athlete takes down Singapore's Loh Kean Yew with a scoreline of 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 QF, turning the tables after their encounter at Asian Games 2026 and making it to his third consecutive BWF semi-final!

Lakshya has made it to back-to-back tournament wins, with Hylo Open (Super 500) and the Japan Masters Open (Super 500). He also finished as runner-up in the All England Open, a prestigious Super 1000-level BWF tournament in March this year. Having sealed his spot in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals scheduled for December, Lakshya has a chance to make it a hat-trick of title wins.

The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open on Friday. The popular men's duo, who have secured two BWF World Tour titles this year, defeated the Chinese pair Hu Keyuan and Lin Xiangyi 21-12, 13-21, 21-16. Earlier, 'Sat-Chi' had beaten Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong 21-19, 21-16 in 42 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals.

Also, Rakshita Ramraj's sensational campaign at the tournament came to an end with a loss to Pornapwee Chochuwong, 19-21, 16-21, in the quarterfinals. Rakshita pulled off a stunner on Thursday, outclassing the Tokyo Olympics champion and current world number four Chen Yu Fei to make it to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open.