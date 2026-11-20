Delhi Fire Service Responds to 1098 Emergency Calls During Festivals

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) responded to 1,098 emergency calls during seven major festive days, including Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, with 218 special standby units and 730 personnel deployed at sensitive locations, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said.

Addressing a Pipping Ceremony at the Delhi Fire Service Headquarters on Friday to honour 47 personnel promoted to the rank of Sub-Officer, Sood praised the force for maintaining round-the-clock vigilance during the festive season. He said that while people celebrated festivals with their families, DFS personnel cancelled their leaves and weekly offs to remain on duty and safeguard markets, Ramlila grounds and Yamuna ghats.

During the seven days, the force attended 722 fire calls and 376 rescue operations, while all fire stations remained on 24-hour alert, according to the release. "Where ordinary citizens run away from danger to save their lives, our firefighters step inside, risking their own. That is the true pride of this uniform," Sood said.

The minister congratulated the 47 personnel promoted from Leading Fireman to Sub-Officer and said their new ranks and insignia represented greater responsibility and leadership. "The higher the rank, the greater the responsibility. Make your experience your team's strength and set an example of leadership in every situation," he told the newly promoted officers.

Sood also acknowledged the contribution of firefighters' families, saying they shared the uncertainty and worry whenever personnel entered dangerous situations. Quoting the DFS motto, "Trānāya Sevāmahe" (We serve for protection), he said the department was moving beyond emergency response and focusing on prevention and preparedness. He said the Delhi government was equipping the force with modern technology and advanced training, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery. "Delhi is proud of you, and the Delhi Government stands firmly with you. We are committed to providing every resource our firefighters need to perform their duties safely and effectively," Sood said.