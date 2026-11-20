ED Conducts Raids in Telangana Over Paddy Stock Misappropriation Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at two premises in Telangana, including the residence of ex-MLA Ajmera Rekha, in connection with a case of misappropriation of government paddy stock amounting to Rs 40.96 crore, officials said. The search operation is underway since early morning, covering the premises of Rekha and ARS Industries in Nirmal district of Telangana. Rekha is the proprietor of ARS Industries. Till now, the officials said, the ED team has recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 30 lakhs along with incriminating documents during the search operation. "Further searches in the matter are under progress in the Nirmal district of Telangana," they said.

A First Information Report (FIR) dated August 19, 2026 was registered at Khanapur Police Station in Nirmal district under Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 against Rekha, Proprietor of for intentionally cheating and misappropriating government paddy stock for an amount of Rs 40,96,96,834. Officials said the accused entity is a proprietorship concern of Ajmera Rekha, ex-MLA of Khanapur constituency. Rekha is the prime accused in the FIR involving misappropriation of paddy worth Rs 40.96 crores. ED had registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the FIR against the accused person and entity, as the criminal activities punishable under Section 318(4) of BNS, 2023 invoked by the Law Enforcement Agency (Telangana Police Authorities) are scheduled offences under Paragraph 1 of Part-A of the Schedule to the PMLA, 2002 (as amended). Officials said the accused person and entity failed to deliver the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) as per the agreements, which caused a loss to the government of Rs. 40.96 crores and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.