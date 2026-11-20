President Murmu Addresses ABVIMS Convocation Urging Medical Ethics

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday addressed the 12th convocation ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda. The convocation marked an important milestone in the academic journey of graduating students, recognising their dedication, perseverance and commitment to the medical profession.

Addressing the graduating students, the President urged young doctors to uphold medical ethics and place compassion, sensitivity and service to humanity at the heart of healthcare. She also highlighted India's progress in healthcare delivery, medical education and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that medical education is both a privilege and a profound responsibility towards society. He also highlighted the government's initiative of Rs 15,000 crore to add 10,000 medical seats, aimed at strengthening India's healthcare workforce.

During the convocation, 324 medical graduates were awarded degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate and super-speciality disciplines. A total of 58 gold medals were also conferred for academic excellence. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR–NIMR). Congratulating the past and present scientists, researchers and healthcare workers associated with the institute, the President recalled that malaria had historically been one of India's most serious public health challenges, particularly affecting rural and tribal communities, said a release.

Sharing her personal experiences of witnessing the impact of malaria in villages, she highlighted how the disease affected people's livelihoods, education and future. She emphasised the importance of public awareness about completing the prescribed course of medication to ensure effective treatment and prevent recurrence. The President highlighted India's progress in malaria control, noting that malaria cases and deaths had declined by nearly 80 per cent between 2015 and 2025, while the number of high-burden districts had reduced from 155 to 33.

She also noted that 160 districts reported zero indigenous malaria cases during 2022–2025. Appreciating India's exit from the World Health Organisation's (WHO) High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024, she acknowledged the collective efforts of scientists, healthcare workers and citizens. She recognised ICMR–NIMR's contribution over five decades to research on malaria parasites, mosquito vectors, vector control, insecticide resistance and community surveillance.

Emphasising the need for continued vigilance and effective interventions, the President called for strengthened malaria diagnosis, treatment and surveillance, mosquito control, development of new medicines and vaccines, and greater public awareness and community participation. She stressed that scientific research and its outcomes should reach villages and communities where they are most needed. Drawing attention to emerging challenges such as climate change, unplanned urbanisation and increasing insecticide resistance among mosquitoes, she highlighted the importance of preventing waterlogging, eliminating mosquito breeding sources and strengthening environmental management.

She also expressed satisfaction over ICMR–NIMR's contribution to the indigenous malaria vaccine being developed in Bhubaneswar and expressed confidence that it would support India's malaria elimination efforts. The President also highlighted ICMR's contributions to research against tuberculosis, leprosy, kala-azar and COVID-19, including the establishment of a nationwide testing network and its partnership in the development of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Referring to dengue as an emerging public health challenge, she called for effective research and diagnostic interventions. She also appreciated the role of the National One Health Mission in strengthening India's capacity to identify and address health risks emerging at the human-animal-environment interface.

Emphasising the importance of indigenous medical technologies and affordable, quality healthcare, she called for stronger collaboration among research institutions, technical and higher education institutions and industry to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. On this occasion, President Murmu also released a commemorative postage stamp sheet marking the Golden Jubilee of ICMR–National Institute of Malaria Research, following its introduction by Mariamma Thomas, Member, Postal Services Board. The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare released the ICMR–NIMR Coffee Table Book and the book ICMR–NIMR Research Journey: Five Decades of Science, Service and Impact. The first copies of the two books were presented to the President. The Golden Jubilee celebrations mark five decades of ICMR–NIMR's contribution to malaria research and public health in India.