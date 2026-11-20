Esports Foundation Unveils Expanded Road to Esports Nations Cup 2027

Riyadh [UAE], November 20 (ANI): The Esports Foundation (EF) on Friday announced the Esports Nations Cup's expanded Road to ENC 2027, with events run by National Team Partners (NTPs), new qualification tournaments, larger national rosters, and the ENC Ranking. The Road to ENC 2027 gives players more chances to represent their countries and territories. National teams will have more opportunities to compete, creating new rivalries for fans throughout the season, while building momentum toward the inaugural Esports Nations Cup Finals in November 2027, as per a press release.

Nearly 200,000 players competed in 210 regional qualifiers during the first ENC qualification season, with 2,000 players from 123 countries and territories helping secure places at the Esports Nations Cup. Every place earned by a national team in 2026 will be protected, with players who represented those countries and territories included in ENC's expanded national rosters, from which coaches will select their Finals squads. Countries and territories yet to qualify will also have another route through new regional online tournaments leading into a final LAN qualifier. Regional online qualifiers will kick off February 26, 2027, and run over five weeks across multiple game titles. The game-specific dates and final LAN qualifier details will be announced at a later date.

“Representing your nation is one of the proudest moments in any athlete's career. For fans, supporting their country or territory can be their first connection to a sport and the beginning of a lasting passion,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation, as per a press release.“As we build towards the first Esports Nations Cup, we want to help national teams grow together and give fans a team to believe in. Road to ENC creates more opportunities for those teams to compete and for fans to get to know the players, follow emerging rivalries, and become a part of their team's journey. When those teams arrive at ENC 2027, we want fans to have been part of how they got there.”

The EF appointed NODWIN Gaming as India's NTP to spearhead team formation, mobilise grassroots and competitive communities, support coaches across game titles, and coordinate with publishers, Clubs, and ecosystem stakeholders to establish pathways for Indian players to represent the country on the global stage. NODWIN Gaming subsequently appointed coaches across key titles to identify talent, define team strategies, and build competitive lineups. Following roster announcements and months of preparation, India secured representation in eight titles at ENC: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Chess, EA SPORTS FC, Honor of Kings, MOBA Legends: 5v5!, Rocket League, Trackmania, and VALORANT. India received Special Invites in BGMI and Honor of Kings, while its MOBA Legends: 5v5! team, EA SPORTS FC star Charanjot Singh, and Chess Grandmaster Nihal Sarin secured direct invitations through the ENC Rankings. Beyond the Special and direct invitations, Chess Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha, India's Rocket League and VALORANT teams, and Trackmania player Kunal Upreti (Spark) qualified for the global event through their respective regional qualifiers.

For ENC 2027, four elements will support national teams on the Road to the Finals:



National Team Partner-led events will give fans more opportunities to watch and support their national team before the Finals. National Team Partners can organise local activations, friendly matches, and multi-nation invitationals, creating more competitions while giving coaches opportunities to test new players. Supported through the ENC Development Fund, these events are designed to build national fandom and a stronger local esports ecosystem. National Team Partners can submit proposals for 2027 events until the end of December 2026.

New qualification tournaments will give countries and territories that missed out in 2026 another route to ENC. Teams will face off in regional online qualifiers, with seven regional winners and one invited nation from the ENC Solidarity program advancing to a final LAN qualifier to compete for the remaining places.

Expanded national rosters give coaches more flexibility to develop their teams. National team coaches can add eligible players to the squads that qualified in 2026, allowing them to test different combinations in national team matches before selecting their Finals lineups by May 31, 2027. Updated expanded rosters are due by January 15, 2027. For solo titles, the earned slot remains with the player who qualified for their country or territory. The ENC Ranking will create year-round competitive stakes and give fans a live view of where their country or territory stands throughout the season. Players will earn points for their national teams through results in international Club leagues and tournaments, as well as national team competitions. The standings will evolve as players compete throughout the season, helping determine seeding for the ENC's group stage draw and informing direct invitations to future editions of ENC.

More details about the ENC Ranking, the schedule for the new qualifiers, and NTP-led events will be announced in the coming weeks. (ANI)