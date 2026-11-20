Police in Rajasthan's Alwar district have made a striking breakthrough in the case of a labourer whose body was found beside a road in Bardod, concluding that his wife conspired with her alleged lover and his associate to kill him. The accused are said to have taken out an LIC policy in the victim's name before carrying out the murder and attempting to pass it off as a road accident.

Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh identified the dead man as Satish Saini, also known as Leelaram, a resident of Ladkhani Mohalla in Bardod village. His body was found on November 11 near Veermati Hotel on the Alwar-Bahrod highway. Satish worked as a labourer and also did centring work at construction sites.

The investigation showed that Satish's wife, Rekha Saini, was allegedly in a relationship with Rajesh, also called Raju Mistri, who runs a private vehicle garage along the highway in Bahrod. Police said Satish stood in the way of the relationship, which is what led Rekha and Rajesh to plan his killing.

Officers suspect the accused had taken out an LIC policy in Satish's name before the murder, so that his death could be shown as a road accident and the insurance money claimed. Police are also examining when the policy was taken and what the plan for claiming it involved.

According to police, Satish was called to the Khanpura agricultural farm in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, where Rajesh and his associate Shamsher, also called Shiva or Shivam, were already present. Shamsher worked at the same farm. The two are accused of striking Satish repeatedly on the head and body with a hammer, killing him.

After the murder, the accused placed the body between them on a motorcycle and brought it to Bardod, then left it near Veermati Hotel on the Alwar-Bahrod highway, some distance from the Bardod toll plaza. Police believe this was done so that the death would look like a road accident at first glance and the insurance claim could go through.

The case was registered at Sadar police station on a complaint from the dead man's brother, Mukesh Saini. It initially appeared difficult to solve. During the inquiry, officers noticed injury marks on Satish's head, and also found crop stalks, known locally as kadbi, on the body. These details raised suspicion that this was not an ordinary road accident.

To get to the bottom of the case, police examined footage from about 60 CCTV cameras at the scene, in the surrounding areas and along the routes leading to the spot. The footage showed two suspects carrying the body on a motorcycle. On that lead, police took Rajesh and Shamsher into custody for questioning.

According to police, Rajesh admitted during interrogation to being part of the murder conspiracy and provided details of the crime. All three accused were then arrested, including Rekha Saini, Rajesh, 34, and Shamsher, 27.

Police said Rajesh is a resident of Padmada Khurd under Mundawar police station, while Shamsher belongs to Fatehganj East in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Rekha lived in a house in Bansur, while her husband Satish lived in Bardod. The investigation is now covering all aspects of the case, including the purpose behind the insurance policy and the separate roles of the three accused.