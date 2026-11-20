A seven-week-old elephant calf named Raja, who suffered a serious thigh bone fracture shortly after birth, is being airlifted from Assam to Vantara's elephant hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for intensive medical treatment. Although the calf has been getting medical treatment for a few weeks, hospitalization is now required due to his deteriorating condition.

The calf will be flown from Guwahati to Jamnagar on a specially scheduled aircraft, according to a statement released by Vantara on Friday, November 20. It is anticipated that the trip will take around four hours. For an animal that already has a broken limb and other health issues, traveling by road would need more than 2,500 kilometers, which is a challenging proposition.

How Did Baby Elephant Raja Fracture His Leg?

On October 2, 2026, Raja was born in Gogamukh, Assam. Vantara claims that immediately after giving birth, his 11-year-old mother grew scared and kicked the baby, completely fracturing his right femur, the big bone in his rear leg.

Raja was unable to stand or bear his own weight due to the injuries. Additionally, he was deprived of his mother's first milk, colostrum, which aids in the development of immunity in newborns.

Raja's caregivers asked for help, and on October 8, Vantara's veterinary team arrived. Using X-rays to confirm the fracture, the doctors stabilized his leg with bandages and a plaster cast.

Raja's therapy was maintained when he was transferred to his owner's home in Pohumara on October 10. Additionally, a tiny hydrotherapy pond was built so he could move without straining his wounded limb.

Later, diarrhea, a bacterial infection, recurrent episodes of low blood sugar, liver-related issues, and pressure sores from extended periods of lying down exacerbated his health. Additionally, a general weakness and an umbilical hernia were noted by veterinarians.

Special Flight Arranged To Take Raja to Gujarat

According to Vantara, the airlift has been arranged with support from its founder, Anant Ambani. The organisation described it as the third such elephant airlift undertaken with his assistance.

Raja's broken leg will be supported and he will travel in a specially made box with plush bedding. Throughout the trip, caretakers and veterinarians will keep an eye on his vital signs.

"Raja came into this world with a broken leg, but never a broken spirit," stated Vantara CEO Vivaan Karani. Raja will receive more testing, specialized bone care, dietary assistance, and rehabilitation at Jamnagar.

According to Vantara, he may need lifetime veterinarian care and observation because to the type of his injuries. How his shattered bone heals and how he reacts to therapy for the other health issues will determine how well he recovers.