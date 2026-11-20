MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- South Korea's exports have surpassed $1 trillion for the first time this year, driven by strong global demand for semiconductors.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced that cumulative exports this year had exceeded $1 trillion, making South Korea the fourth country in the world to achieve this milestone, after the United States, China and Germany.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency on Thursday evening, the ministry said the achievement follows exports surpassing $700 billion last year.

It added that semiconductors and computers were the main drivers of export growth this year.

Semiconductor exports nearly tripled to $397.7 billion in the January-October period, compared with $135.4 billion during the same period last year, accounting for 42.7 percent of total exports.

//Petra// MF