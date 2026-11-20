MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by Kateryna Pop, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from last night's attack involving ballistic missiles and attack drones has risen to six. Among those killed were employees of the municipal utility company Kyivvodokanal," the spokesperson said.

According to her, the number of injured has risen to 15, with seven in moderate condition and eight in serious condition.

Pop noted that all the injured had been taken to medical facilities in the capital, where they were receiving the necessary treatment.

Emergency response and recovery operations are currently underway at all sites affected by the attack.

Russia launches up to 100 missiles at Ukraine, one may have crossed into Poland – Ignat

As reported, Russia's overnight attack on November 20 damaged Kyivvodokanal facilities.

The missile strikes also damaged the Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi and Darnytskyi bridges in the capital, while the Pivdennyi (Southern) Bridge was also hit.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine