MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi set out the details in a Telegram post.

More than 90% of the funds will be used for payments to military personnel.

"We are ensuring timely funding and stable payments for service members carrying out combat missions," Koretskyi said.

Ukraine, Finland sign memorandum on joint defense production

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended access to nursing care services through the end of the 2026/2027 heating season. The government has also introduced two new social services for internally displaced persons with limited mobility.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers