Government Directs Additional UAH 81.4 Bln To Urgent Defense Ministry Needs
More than 90% of the funds will be used for payments to military personnel.
"We are ensuring timely funding and stable payments for service members carrying out combat missions," Koretskyi said.Read also: Ukraine, Finland sign memorandum on joint defense production
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended access to nursing care services through the end of the 2026/2027 heating season. The government has also introduced two new social services for internally displaced persons with limited mobility.
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers
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