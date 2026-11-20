MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports

According to the military, starting at 18:00 on Thursday, November 19, Russian forces used the following weapons to attack Ukraine:



Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles. They were launched from Russia's Rostov, Bryansk and Kursk regions;

84 air- and sea-launched Kh-101, Kalibr and Iskander-K cruise missiles. They were launched from Russia's Vologda region and the Black Sea; 404 Shahed attack drones (123 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoy drones. They were launched from the directions of the Russian settlements of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied settlements of Hvardіiske and Chauda in Crimea and the city of Donetsk.

The Russian attack was repelled by Ukrainian Defense Forces aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30 on Friday, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 462 enemy targets: three Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon ballistic missiles, 79 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles, and 380 drones of various types, including Shaheds (102 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and others.

Missile and attack drone strikes were recorded at 23 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 10 locations.

The Air Force stressed that several enemy drones were still in Ukrainian airspace and the attack was ongoing. Residents are urged to follow safety guidelines.

Russia launches up to 100s at Ukraine, one may have crossed into Poland – Ignat

As Ukrinform reported, emergency power outages were introduced in the Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions following Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.