MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov has won a bronze medal at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Open Cup, held in Russia, delivering an impressive performance in the 70kg weight category.

According to information provided by the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Hasanov secured third place overall after recording a combined total of 290 kilograms across the two weightlifting disciplines.

The Azerbaijani athlete began his competition with a strong performance in the snatch, successfully lifting 130kg. He continued his campaign in the clean and jerk, where he managed to lift 160kg, demonstrating consistency and strength throughout the event.

His combined result of 290kg was enough to secure a place on the podium and earn him the bronze medal in a competitive field of international weightlifters.

Hasanov's achievement represents another positive result for Azerbaijani weightlifting on the international stage, highlighting the country's continued presence in major sporting competitions.

The SCO Open Cup brings together athletes competing at an international level, providing an opportunity for weightlifters to demonstrate their abilities and measure themselves against rivals from different countries.

The bronze medal adds to Azerbaijan's sporting achievements and marks a notable performance by Hasanov in the 70kg division.