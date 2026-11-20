MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A concert titled“An Evening of Chamber Music” has been held at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev.

The event featured members of the Azerbaijan State String Quartet, who presented an evening of classical music to audiences in Baku. The performers included violinists Nazrin Aslanli and Khayala Abdullayeva, violist Vakhtang Imanov, and cellist Alexey Miltikh.

The concert programme featured two notable works from the classical chamber music repertoire: String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80, by German composer Felix Mendelssohn, and String Quartet No. 1 in A major by Russian composer Alexander Borodin.

Both compositions are recognised for their distinctive musical character, rich harmonies, and intricate interplay between string instruments. Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 6, one of his final chamber works, is particularly known for its emotional intensity and dramatic expression. Meanwhile, Borodin's First String Quartet showcases the composer's lyrical approach to chamber music and his contribution to the Russian classical tradition.

The programme offered music lovers an opportunity to experience the expressive possibilities of string quartet performance through the works of two influential composers.

The concert also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic to promote classical music and provide a platform for professional musicians to present renowned works of the international chamber music repertoire.