MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Digital Public Finance Information System has registered 7,830 organizations and 14,819 users. The system is integrated with 19 institutions and provides access to data from 52 information systems, the Ministry of Finance reported.

The figures were announced at a meeting of the Working Group on Improving the Ministry of Finance's Activities in Digital Governance and Electronic Information Systems, held at the ministry.

Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said that the Digital Public Finance Information System (DPFIS), established by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 25, 2025, is designed to manage public finance processes through a unified digital platform, integrate financial data, automate operations and expand data-driven decision-making.

He noted that significant work had been carried out to establish and develop the system, including the introduction of new functions across its main components, the integration of existing information systems and the expansion of the range of digital services.

Babayev emphasized the strategic importance of digitalization in public finance management, noting that the use of modern technologies plays an important role in improving management efficiency, ensuring transparency and enhancing operational responsiveness. He added that the projects being implemented in this area help build a unified digital ecosystem, integrate data, and enable more flexible, timely, and analytics-based decision-making. At the same time, continuously improving the functionality of existing systems, strengthening cybersecurity and ensuring the resilience of technological infrastructure remain key priorities.

The meeting also featured a presentation on the ministry's digitalization projects, their results and the work planned for the next stage. The operation of several information systems was demonstrated using the actual platforms.

It was reported that the e-Contract subsystem has registered 1,525 procuring entities and 3,324 supplier companies to date, with 10,662 electronic contracts signed. The total value of the contracts has exceeded 3.9 billion manat ($2.3 billion). The system's functionality has been expanded through integrations with the State Customs Committee and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and 14 banks have joined the platform.

The meeting also reviewed work on establishing a new Treasury Information System. The new mechanisms are designed to enable the electronic registration of payment contracts, electronic document processing, and transactions involving multiple creditors.

Participants were also briefed on work carried out and new functions introduced in the e-Accounting system, the Digital Monitoring of State-Owned Enterprises platform, the Budget Information Management System, the Investment Project Appraisal System, e-Fee and the Centralized Internal Management Portal.

The Working Group discussed the tasks ahead, identifying the completion of integrations between information systems, standardization of data flows, development of new functional modules, expansion of reporting and analytics capabilities, stronger cybersecurity measures, user training, and ensuring the stable operation of the systems as key priorities.

Babayev stressed the importance of coordinating work across the relevant areas, monitoring project implementation and ensuring that the identified priority tasks are completed on time and to the required standard. He issued relevant instructions in this regard.