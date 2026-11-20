(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Executive Managemet

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 70 12 53 00

20 November 2026



Company announcement 20.11.2026

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as of 20 November 2026 for the following payment dates.

01 January 2027 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and

01 April 2027 (bonds with two annual settling periods).

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on.

Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 28 December 2026 due to a negative coupon. It means, that



The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor

If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date



Yours faithfully,

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment

20261120 Bilag