MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd“we,” the“Company” or“Nano Labs”), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider, and a crypto treasury company, today announced that its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (the“2026 Annual Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held at 10:00 A.M. on November 24, 2026, Beijing time (9:00 P.M. on November 23, 2026, U.S. Eastern time), has been postponed and will now be held at 10:00 A.M. on December 17, 2026, Beijing time (9:00 P.M. on December 16, 2026, U.S. Eastern time) (the“Postponed Annual Meeting”).

The Postponed Annual Meeting will be held at the same venue as originally scheduled, being 12F, China Yuangu Hanggang Technology Building, 509 Qianjiang Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, 310000, People's Republic of China.

Postponement of the 2026 Annual Meeting

In determining to postpone the 2026 Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company (the“Board”) has considered the interests and views of the Company's shareholders and the importance of providing shareholders with sufficient time and opportunity to review and consider the proposals to be presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting. The Company believes that allowing additional time will facilitate shareholders' informed consideration of the matters to be submitted for approval and enable them to participate more fully in the voting process. The Company remains committed to respecting the views and interests of its shareholders and facilitating their meaningful and informed participation in the Company's corporate governance matters.

Record Date and Meeting Proposals

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the 2026 Annual Meeting remains October 16, 2026, Eastern time (the“Record Date”), unchanged from the original Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“Original Notice”).

The proposals to be considered at the Postponed Annual Meeting remain unchanged from those previously announced. The matters to be considered and voted upon at the Postponed Annual Meeting include:

Share Consolidation and Share Re-designation. To authorize (a) a consolidation of every ten (10) shares with a par value of US$0.002 each in the Company's issued and unissued share capital into one (1) share with a par value of US$0.02 each (the“Share Consolidation”), and (b) immediately following the Share Consolidation, the re-designation of certain undesignated shares as Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares (the“Share Re-designation”), subject to the applicable price-based trigger, timing requirements and other conditions set forth in the Original Notice;

Share Sub-division. To authorize a sub-division of every one (1) share with a par value of US$0.002 each in the Company's issued and unissued share capital into ten (10) shares with a par value of US$0.0002 each (the“Share Sub-division”), subject to the condition that the closing price of the Company's ordinary shares on the primary stock exchange exceeds US$100.00 per share for a consecutive period of 30 trading days (or such other period as the Board may determine), and the other conditions set forth in the Original Notice; and

Appointment of Independent Auditor. To approve the appointment of MaloneBailey, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

The foregoing descriptions of the proposals are summaries only and are qualified in their entirety by the full text of the resolutions set forth in the Original Notice. Except for the postponement of the 2026 Annual Meeting and the corresponding extension of the deadline for submission of proxy forms, the proposals to be considered at the Postponed Annual Meeting remain unchanged.

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Materials

On October 13, 2026, the Company furnished its Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the form of proxy for shareholders (the“Original Form of Proxy,” and together with the Original Notice, the“Original AGM Materials”) as Exhibits 99.2 and 99.3, respectively, to its Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The Original AGM Materials are also available on the Company's investor relations website.

In connection with the postponement of the 2026 Annual Meeting, this announcement supplements the Original AGM Materials solely with respect to the rescheduled date and time of the 2026 Annual Meeting and the corresponding extension of the deadline for submission of proxy forms.

For purposes of the Postponed Annual Meeting, all references in the Original AGM Materials to the 2026 Annual Meeting being held on November 24, 2026 (Beijing time) (November 23, 2026, U.S. Eastern time) shall be read as references to December 17, 2026 (Beijing time) (December 16, 2026, U.S. Eastern time), as applicable. Similarly, the original deadline of November 20, 2026 for submission of proxy forms specified in the Original AGM Materials is hereby extended to the close of business on December 14, 2026 (Beijing time). Any references in the Original AGM Materials to the original meeting date, time or proxy submission deadline shall be interpreted accordingly.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Original Form of Proxy, when read together with this announcement, is intended to be used in connection with the Postponed Annual Meeting. References therein to the AGM at the originally scheduled date and time and any adjournment of the AGM shall be interpreted in light of the postponement and the updated meeting date, time and arrangements set forth in this announcement.

Except as expressly supplemented by this announcement, all other information, terms and provisions set forth in the Original AGM Materials remain unchanged and continue to apply to the Postponed Annual Meeting. In the event of any inconsistency between this announcement and the Original AGM Materials with respect to the rescheduled meeting date, time or proxy submission deadline, this announcement shall prevail.

The Company will provide written notice of the postponement to shareholders in accordance with the Company's memorandum and articles of association. Shareholders are encouraged to review this announcement together with the Original AGM Materials and to submit their completed forms of proxy in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Original Form of Proxy, as supplemented by this announcement, no later than the revised deadline specified above.

The Company appreciates the continued attention, understanding and participation of its shareholders and looks forward to welcoming them to the Postponed Annual Meeting.

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider, and crypto treasury company. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips and high performance computing (“HPC”) chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the crypto assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has reserved in mainstream cryptocurrency, BNB, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions, HPC solutions and iPollo Claw*. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: ir.nano.cn/.

*According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Nano Labs Ltd

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...