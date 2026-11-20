MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global manufacturing is accelerating its digital transformation, yet a significant share of shop floors still rely on routing slips handled on paper, fixed workstation terminals, and tablets built for consumer use that are ill equipped for industrial environments. These legacy approaches introduce critical vulnerabilities: transcription errors, weak traceability, limited workforce mobility, and hardware failures triggered by dust, oil, moisture, and salt fog. Compounding these challenges, fluctuating Wi-Fi coverage and signal dead zones frequently lead to data loss or synchronization delays, disrupting both execution at the front line and coordination with back office systems.

Today, ONERugged, a premier industrial mobile computing brand under Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 001314.SZ), launched its latest rugged tablet for manufacturing series designed to close these gaps. The new lineup-the M20A, M805Q, and M105Q -spans both Windows rugged tablet and Android rugged tablet platforms, combining MIL-STD-810H durability, wireless connectivity with high performance standards, and modular data capture capabilities to serve as a continuous computing layer across production execution, quality control, equipment inspection, and logistics operations relying on forklifts.









MES Production Execution and Mobile Workstations

Traditional production management relies on fixed terminals and fragmented systems, creating information silos that limit visibility and responsiveness. Workers must shuttle between stations to retrieve work orders, report progress, or confirm material movements-a friction that directly undermines lean manufacturing and flexibility on the shop floor.

The M20A, a 12.2 inch rugged tablet powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, is engineered for handheld operation or mobile cart deployment. Connecting to shop floor Wi-Fi and logging directly into Manufacturing Execution System (MES) clients, the M20A enables immediate receipt of production schedules, process reporting, scanning of work orders, and inventory transactions, including raw material inbound, finished goods outbound, and operations for stock transfer. Beyond transactional tasks, the device supports engineering workflow visualization, allowing operators to view CAD drawings and standard operating procedures on the production line, annotate schematics, and photograph anomalies for immediate escalation. The result is a measurable improvement in operational accuracy, workforce agility, and information transparency across the plant.









Closed Loop Quality Control

Quality assurance in manufacturing is not a single checkpoint but an unbroken thread spanning procurement, machining, assembly, packaging, and distribution. The M805Q and M105Q-an 8 inch rugged tablet and a 10 inch rugged tablet, respectively, both powered by ARM processors-leverage integrated barcode scanning and IoT connectivity to tighten this thread across every stakeholder and material node in the value chain.

At each inspection point, operators can scan product or component barcodes to retrieve test specifications, record measurements, and feed results directly into databases for quality management. Nonconforming items trigger instant system alerts, initiating containment protocols before defective products propagate downstream. Should a quality issue surface after sale, the devices enable rapid traceability: a single scan retrieves the full production genealogy, identifying the source batch, responsible workstation, and accountable personnel. This closed loop approach supports compliance with stringent international quality standards and reduces the cost of rework and recalls.









Predictive Equipment Inspection

Large scale manufacturing facilities depend on complex mechanical assets where unplanned downtime can cause massive losses per hour. Traditional inspection routines that still rely on paper are not only inefficient but also prone to missed checkpoints, delayed reporting, and subjective data entry-risks that can cascade into catastrophic line stoppages.

The M20A transforms asset management by digitizing the entire inspection lifecycle. Maintenance technicians receive structured task lists-complete with equipment rosters, optimized routes, and criteria for pass and fail-directly on the device. An integrated 2D barcode engine or camera with high resolution rapidly identifies machine assets and auto populates inspection forms. Through Bluetooth or I/O interfaces, the tablet connects to external sensors and diagnostic instruments, such as infrared thermometers and accelerometers, streaming condition data delivered to predictive analytics platforms. Inspection results are automatically compiled into standardized digital reports, replacing manual transcription with auditable records that maintenance managers can act upon immediately.









Connected Forklift Logistics

In warehousing and transport within the factory, forklifts remain the backbone of material movement, yet they frequently suffer from information lag, dispatch confusion, and elevated safety risks. The M805Q and M105Q are designed for deployment inside the cabin, creating a fully connected mobile workstation on every forklift in the fleet.

Equipped with external barcode scanners and persistent Wi-Fi/5G connectivity, the tablets maintain real time communication with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms. Drivers receive assignments for picking and dropping, confirm task completion, and synchronize cargo status without leaving their vehicles. Additionally, the devices can integrate with cameras, LiDAR, and advanced driver assistance systems to monitor surrounding environments, optimize routing within congested warehouses, and reduce the incidence of collisions and near misses.









Unified Mobile Solution Across Three Devices

Together, the M20A, M805Q, and M105Q constitute more than isolated hardware-they represent a unified manufacturing-oriented mobile solution designed to replace shop floor fragmentation with operational continuity. Each device qualifies as an IP65 rugged tablet, certified to MIL-STD-810H, ensuring reliable performance amid dust, moisture, extreme temperatures, and repeated mechanical shock. Displays with high brightness levels remain readable under harsh factory lighting, and the M20A's screen additionally supports glove touch operation. Hot-swappable batteries eliminate downtime across extended shifts, while versatile I/O configurations provide flexible connectivity for diverse peripheral and integration requirements. All three devices support seamless switching between Wi-Fi and 4G/5G connectivity, keeping users online and enabling instant data transmission.

The M20A delivers a Windows rugged tablet experience optimized for engineering and MES workflows, while the M805Q and M105Q provide Android rugged tablet flexibility for quality and logistics operations. By connecting these platforms, ONERugged converts scattered shop floor data into a steady stream of actionable enterprise intelligence.

Extended Rugged Computing Ecosystem

Yet manufacturing operations are growing increasingly complex, spanning more touchpoints and demanding specialized computing form factors at every stage. Recognizing that no single device can serve every node, ONERugged offers a comprehensive rugged computing ecosystem that extends far beyond rugged tablets. Fixed Panel PCs provide reliable, always-on workstations for permanent MES and electronic standard operating procedure (ESOP) deployments on the assembly line. High-performance rugged laptops deliver the processing power required for compute-intensive workloads, such as AI-powered visual inspection and machine learning analytics. Meanwhile, compact handheld PDAs streamline warehousing data capture and production floor data flow with efficiency when used with one hand.

By offering a complete manufacturing-focused product portfolio-spanning mobile rugged tablets, fixed panel PCs, high-performance rugged laptops, and handheld terminals-ONERugged equips manufacturers with the efficiency and stability required to digitize the entire production value chain. The result is a direct bridge between physical operations and digital systems, helping industries worldwide accelerate their digital transformation with confidence.

About ONERugged

ONERugged, a brand of Emdoor Information (SZ:001314), specializes in providing high-quality rugged mobile computing devices and customized solutions for industry clients worldwide. Its portfolio includes rugged handhelds, rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, vehicle PCs, and industrial panel PCs. For more information, visit . Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

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