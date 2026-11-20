MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)British defence and engineering services company Babcock International reported a 13% increase in underlying operating profit for the six months ended September 30, 2026. The company recorded underlying operating profit of £227.3 million, compared with £201.1 million in the same period a year earlier.







Revenue increased 5% organically to approximately £2.70 billion, supported by stronger activity in its nuclear and aviation businesses.

The half-year results were released on November 19, with the company maintaining its full-year financial expectations.

Nuclear and aviation operations support growth

Babcock's nuclear business recorded revenue of £1.12 billion during the period, compared with £989.1 million a year earlier. Underlying operating profit in the division increased to £110.2 million from £89.7 million.

The aviation segment also reported stronger performance. Revenue reached £256.8 million, up from £201.4 million, while underlying operating profit increased to £22.2 million from £14.5 million.

The company's marine division remained under pressure, with revenue declining to £768.9 million from £822.5 million. Underlying operating profit fell to £50.2 million from £55.3 million.

The performance shows how different parts of Babcock's business are contributing unevenly to its overall financial results.

Cash generation improves

Babcock reported underlying free cash flow of £185.8 million, compared with £140.6 million in the previous corresponding period.

Cash generated from operations increased to £294 million from £226.9 million.

The company also reported net funds excluding leases of £34.7 million, compared with net debt of £55.8 million a year earlier.

Its interim dividend increased 12% to 2.8 pence per share.

The contract backlog stood at approximately £8.9 billion at the end of September, lower than the £9.9 billion reported a year earlier. Babcock said the reduction reflected the execution of long-term contracts, with further order intake expected during the second half.

Defence and nuclear programmes remain important

Babcock's business includes marine, nuclear, land and aviation services. Its activities cover naval support, defence infrastructure, nuclear engineering, maintenance and aviation services.

The company highlighted a six-year extension to its Canadian submarine support contract, valued at CAD$1.2 billion, alongside its involvement in the UK's small modular reactor programme.

These programmes provide exposure to long-term government and defence-related spending.

Full-year outlook unchanged

Babcock maintained its expectations for fiscal 2027 and reaffirmed its medium-term guidance. It also stated that around 90% of expected full-year revenue was under contract as of October 1.

Investors will monitor order intake, the performance of the marine division and the company's ability to maintain cash generation as it executes its long-term defence and engineering contracts.