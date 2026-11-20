Researchers found 5,885 dark web posts offering data packages containing SSNs, with a single SSN sold for under $2

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new investigation has found that stolen Social Security numbers sell for under $2 on the dark web. This is comparable to the price of a dozen eggs or a loaf of bread. While stolen SSNs can be acquired for ridiculously low prices, the damage of their public disclosure can follow victims for years.The research analyzed dark web forums and private messaging channels to map how SSNs are priced, traded, and exploited. View the full research and data here."Most people think of identity theft as something that must require a sophisticated, targeted attack. The reality is far more mundane and alarming - Social Security numbers can be sold in bulk, at a discount, like a commodity. For less than the price of a Big Mac, a criminal can have everything they need to open accounts in someone's name, file a fake tax return, and start wrecking their credit," says Tomas Sinicki, managing director at Coveron.Researchers found 5,885 active posts on dark web marketplaces and private channels over the past two years offering SSN-containing data packages for sale. A single record costs up to $2, but bulk buyers purchasing 100 or more records pay less than $1 each.What criminals can do with a $2 purchaseOnce they are armed with a stolen SSN, a criminal's options are wide and varied. Coveron's dark web analysis identified the most commonly discussed uses across dark web forum posts. These include KYC and identity verification bypass, new credit and card applications, bank drop and cashout accounts tax refund fraud, loan applications, SIM porting, unemployment and benefits fraud, and synthetic identity creation.A stolen SSN is uniquely profitable because it can be resold and reused. One criminal buys it to open a credit card; another buys the same number to file a fraudulent tax return."What makes SSN theft so insidious is that a single number keeps paying out for criminals, over and over again. They don't use it once and move on: they sell or resell it, and each new buyer can find a way to monetize it. Meanwhile, the victim is left dealing with debts they never took on, tax returns they never filed, and accounts they never opened," says Sinicki.Unlike a compromised password, a Social Security number can't simply be changed. The Social Security Administration issues new numbers only in extreme circumstances, such as documented, ongoing identity theft causing serious long-term harm. Even then, the process can take months. The old number doesn't disappear either: it stays tied to a person's name and history in databases indefinitely, which can lead to long-term complications that require years of monitoring and administrative effort to resolve.Victims find out too lateA Social Security number is the cornerstone of financial and legal identity in the United States, shared with employers, banks, hospitals, and government agencies. When any one of those institutions is breached, an SSN is often part of what criminals take. Coveron's analysis of 733 U.S.-linked dark web databases found that 190 of them, roughly 1 in 4, contained leaked SSNs. Much of that volume traces back to a single event: the MOVEit vulnerability exploited by the CL0P ransomware group, the largest driver behind the surge in SSN exposure.When a data breach occurs, companies are legally required to notify affected individuals, but that notification is rarely immediate. The analysis of publicly disclosed breach timelines found that the median gap between a breach and its public disclosure is 50 days. In some cases, it stretches beyond a year. During that window, criminals have unimpeded access to stolen SSNs while victims have no idea their identity is already being used."Fifty days is a long time to be exposed without knowing it. By the time people get notified, a criminal may have already opened three credit cards, filed tax returns, and sold the number to someone else. The gap between breach and awareness is where the real damage happens, and most people have no visibility into it at all," says Sinicki.Tips for protectionTomas Sinicki shares his advice for Americans concerned about SSN exposure:Monitor personal data and act immediately after a breach. If information was compromised, change passwords and enable two-factor authentication without delay. The faster targets act, the smaller the window criminals have to exploit their data.Freeze credit if not actively applying for new accounts. A credit freeze prevents new accounts from being opened in someone's name, even if a criminal has their SSN and other personal details.Be skeptical of unsolicited identity verification requests. Legitimate organizations don't contact people out of the blue asking them to verify their identity. If someone does, hang up and contact the organization directly through an independently verified number.Use identity theft protection services. Even with fast detection, the recovery process after SSN theft is long and complicated. Make sure the selected service includes identity insurance, so if criminals exploit data, specialists handle the recovery process and financial losses are covered.METHODOLOGYThis research was conducted by Coveron and supported by data from NordLayer Intelligence by NordStellar. The research is based on three sources: a dark web analysis, a consumer survey, and public data breach listings. Coveron and NordLayer Intelligence analyzed dark web forums and private messaging channels for posts about buying and selling personal data packages that contain Social Security numbers. The research ran from June 2024 through June 2026, and the data was collected using the NordStellar platform. Telegram groups from the post count were excluded due to heavy spam - though researchers noted significant automated SSN-selling activity there too.ABOUT COVERONCoveron is a comprehensive identity theft and scam protection service developed by Nord Security, a global cybersecurity leader. With 24/7 monitoring, credit tracking, security alerts, and financial recovery support, Coveron empowers individuals to detect threats early, act quickly, and recover confidently. For more information, visit .

Dovydas Kubilius

Coveron

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Social Security Numbers retail for $2 on the dark web News Provided By Coveron November 20, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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